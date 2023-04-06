🥎 Jayhawks Fall Short in Comeback Attempt Thursday Night

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team (19-15, 1-3 Big 12) fell to No. 2 Oklahoma State 7-5 Thursday night at Arrocha Ballpark.

The Jayhawks outhit the Cowgirls 10-7, which marked the first time Oklahoma State has been outhit this season. However, a go-ahead home run in the top of the seventh lifted OSU to the win.

Oklahoma State (33-3, 4-0 Big 12) scored first, getting four runs across in the top of the second thanks to two doubles and a single.

Junior Savanna DesRochers entered the game in relief in the second inning. DesRochers pitched 4.1 innings, only allowing two hits and one run, and keeping OSU scoreless for three straight innings.

The Jayhawks cut into the lead in the bottom of the fifth. After junior Sophia Buzard drew a walk and senior Haleigh Harper put down a sacrifice bunt, senior Shayna Espy singled through the right side to score Buzard from second to give Kansas its first run.

In the next at-bat, freshman Presley Limbaugh singled to short and advanced to second on a throwing error. Espy came in to score and cut the deficit to two runs at 4-2.

The Cowgirls would add to their lead in the sixth. A sacrifice-fly with a runner on second and third scored the run and made the score 5-2.

However, Kansas would respond in the bottom half of the sixth. DesRochers would add to her stellar game. Junior Lyric Moore and freshman Aynslee Linduff singled to put runners on first and second. Following the single from Linduff, DesRochers doubled down the right-field line, scoring Moore and putting two runners in scoring position.

Harper notched her first hit of the evening in a clutch way, tripling down the right-field line amd clearing the bases and tying the game at 5-5.

Freshman Lizzy Ludwig came into the circle in the seventh. With two outs in the top of the seventh, Oklahoma State hit a go-ahead two-run homer to left, giving them a two-run lead. The Jayhawks were unable to come back again in the bottom of the seventh.

Junior Addison Purvis got the start in the circle, throwing just 1.2 innings. Purvis walked one batter and allowed four runs on four hits.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will continue their series against Oklahoma State Friday night, April 7, at 5 p.m. CT at Arrocha Ballpark.