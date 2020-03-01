🥎 Jayhawks Fall to Aggies in Final Game of Reveille Classic
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Kansas softball team fell to Texas A&M, 6-3, in the final game of the Reveille Classic on Sunday at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.
The Aggies got on the board early with one run in the bottom of the first inning then went on to score two runs each in the fourth and fifth inning to take a 5-0 lead going into the sixth inning. Redshirt-sophomore Sydnee Ramsey sparked the Jayhawks’ offense with a two-run home run over the left field wall. Texas A&M answered with one run in the bottom of the sixth to extend the lead at 6-2 going into the final inning.
Senior Becki Monaghan led off the top of the seventh inning with a solo home run over the center field wall to close the gap, but the Aggies were able to close out the game.
"I thought we played another solid game today. We had some quality at-bats. I thought our kids fought extremely hard and I love the fight in us right now. Even when we're down late in the game, we are finding ways to stay alive and keeping ourselves in the ball game. Overall pleased with our effort this weekend. We’ve got some good things going with this team right now and love where we are at."Head Coach Jennifer McFalls
Key Statistics
- Ramsey was 1-4 (.250) from the plate with a home run in the sixth inning and recorded two RBI. Ramsey now has four home runs on the year.
- Monaghan went 1-3 (.333) at the plate finishing with one RBI with a home run in the seventh inning.
- Junior Tarin Travieso was 2-3 (.667) from the plate with a double and a single.
Next Up
KU will get ready for their first home appearance this season as they play host to Wichita State, Drake and Kansas City in the Rock Chalk Challenge starting Friday, March 6, and concluding on Sunday, March 8. The Jayhawks will face the Shockers on Friday, March 6, at 4 p.m. CT at Arrocha Ballpark and the game can be streamed on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.