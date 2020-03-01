🥎 Jayhawks Fall to Aggies in Final Game of Reveille Classic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Kansas softball team fell to Texas A&M, 6-3, in the final game of the Reveille Classic on Sunday at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas.

The Aggies got on the board early with one run in the bottom of the first inning then went on to score two runs each in the fourth and fifth inning to take a 5-0 lead going into the sixth inning. Redshirt-sophomore Sydnee Ramsey sparked the Jayhawks’ offense with a two-run home run over the left field wall. Texas A&M answered with one run in the bottom of the sixth to extend the lead at 6-2 going into the final inning.

Senior Becki Monaghan led off the top of the seventh inning with a solo home run over the center field wall to close the gap, but the Aggies were able to close out the game.