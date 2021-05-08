🥎 Jayhawks Fall to Iowa State, 5-4

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In a heartfelt game that played host to honoring two different senior classes, Kansas softball dropped a seven inning battle to Iowa State, 5-4, on Saturday afternoon at Arrocha Ballpark.

With the loss the Jayhawks fall to 22-25 on the season and 2-15 in Big 12. Iowa State improves to 30-19 overall and 5-12 in the Big 12.

Ashlyn Anderson led the Jayhawks from the plate going 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Macy Omli finished 2-for-2 with one run, and Morgyn Wynne, Madison Hirsch and Angela Price each tallied a single hit.

The Jayhawks started the game swinging to be the first team to get a run across that began after Anderson hit a double into left field. Omli got on base off a walk that moved Anderson to third. As Omli stole second, Anderon stole home to get KU on the board. Kansas added one more run after Hirsch hit a single into center to score Omli. After one, KU led 2-0.

The Cyclones got runners on in the second but weren’t able to capitalize that inning after KU pitcher Hailey Reed got out of the jam. The Kanas defense held strong for the next inning turning its second double play of the game to get out of the third after turning one previously in the first inning.

Iowa State scored a run in the top of the fourth off a solo home run to make it 2-1 in KU’s favor.

Kansas looked to add to its lead in the fifth after loading the bases with no outs, but the Cyclones made back-to-back fielder’s choices to get the runners out heading home. KU finished the inning without scoring a run.

It became a back-and-forth battle in the sixth that began with ISU scoring three in the top half of the inning that started with two singles and a double. The Cyclones capitalized on a Jayhawk error to score three runs total and take a 4-2 lead.

The Jayhawks tied things up in the bottom of the sixth after Price reached on an obstruction by ISU’s first baseman. Anderson followed with a single into right to move Price to third. With two outs, Omli drew a walk to load the bases. Wynne hit a two-RBI single to score Price and Anderson and level it at four.

The Cyclones were able to score one in the seventh, and KU didn’t have an answer in the bottom half of the inning to fall, 5-4, to ISU.

Senior Hailey Reed got the start in the circle and pitched five innings with three strikeouts before being replaced by Kasey Hamilton. Hamilton pitched a single inning with one strikeout. Senior Hannah Todd pitched the final inning to drop to 0-2 on the season.

Moment of the Day

Kansas welcomed the 2020 senior class of Madison Sykes, Becki Monaghan, Mandy Roberts, Sam Dellinger, Shelby Hughston and Kirsten Pruett. With the 2020 season being cut short due to COVID-19, the six seniors weren’t able to honored last season, so the Kansas softball program took the opportunity to recognize each of them for their accomplishments at KU and where they are now.

Following the game, the Jayhawks honored five current student-athletes that included Hannah Todd, Miranda Rodriguez, Hailey Reed, Tarin Travieso and Sydney Ramsey. Each player was recognized for their effort on the field and in the classroom to cap off their playing careers at Kansas.

Up Next

Kansas will wrap up the series against the Cyclones tomorrow at Arrocha Ballpark with first pitch scheduled for noon. It will be the last game at Arrocha Ballpark this season and play host to KU’s Jayhawks for a Cure game with Kansas wearing pink uniforms.