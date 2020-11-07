🏈 Jayhawks Fall to No. 19 Oklahoma, 62-9

NORMAN, Okla. – Despite an interception from Kenny Logan Jr., for the second-straight game and a career game from freshman running back Daniel Hishaw Jr., Kansas fell to Oklahoma 62-9 Saturday afternoon at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

The Jayhawks fell to 0-7 on the season and 0-6 in Big 12 Play. The Sooners, ranked No. 19 in both major polls, improved to 5-2 overall and 4-2 in the league.

The Sooners used three rushing touchdowns and one passing score to go with a field goal to build a 31-0 lead in the second quarter. Field goal kicker Jacob Borcila got Kansas on the scoreboard right before halftime when he connected on a 32-yard field goal as time expired in the half.

Oklahoma added one touchdown in the third quarter and another in the fourth to take a commanding 48-3 lead early in the final quarter.

Hishaw, a true freshman from Oklahoma, started for the second-straight game. He finished with 73 yards on 10 carries, after scoring his first-career touchdown a week ago against Iowa State. Fellow true freshman Luke Grimm led the team in receiving yards with 61 on four catches.

The Jayhawks scored their lone touchdown of the game on the final play of the fourth quarter when backup quarterback Miles Kendrick hit freshman tight end Will Huggins on a 20-yard pass for a touchdown. It was the first catch of Huggins’ career.

On Saturday, the Jayhawks’ leading rusher (Hishaw), leading passer (Jalon Daniels) and leading receiver (Grimm) were all true freshmen. Amauri Pesek-Hickson, also a true freshman, had 43 rushing yards on 10 carries.

Defensively, Logan picked off a pass for the second-straight game, while senior linebacker Kyron Johnson registered two sacks in the loss, to go with seven tackles. Ricky Thomas and Nate Betts each had eight tackles to lead the Jayhawks. The eight stops are a new career best for both seniors.

Logan had seven stops to go with his interception, while true freshman cornerback Karon Prunty added two more pass breakups to his season total. Steven Parker and Prunty each had a tackle-for-loss for the Jayhawks.

Kansas will have next weekend off with its third and final open week of the season. The Jayhawks will return to action on Nov. 21 against Texas.