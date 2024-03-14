🥎 Jayhawks Host Baylor in Big 12 Series

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks (16-7-1, 1-2 Big 12) will host its first Big 12 Conference series of the 2024 season as they take on No. 19/13 Baylor (16-5, 1-2 Big 12) in a three-game series from March 15-17 at Arrocha Ballpark in Lawrence, Kansas.

Last weekend, Kansas played in its first Big 12 Conference series of the 2024 season at UCF in Orlando. In the second game of the series, Kansas was just four outs away from shutting out the Knights before falling in eight innings. KU claimed the series finale, however, with a 1-0 shutout victory to salvage the series. After sweeping Wichita State in a midweek doubleheader on March 12, which culminated in a 6-5 walk off victory in extra innings, Kansas earned an RPI ranking of 33. The Jayhawk’s most notable win before this was against No. 18/17 Texas A&M, when KU handed the Aggies their first loss of the season in College Station.

Kansas is currently led by a trio of sophomores in outfielder Presley Limbaugh, outfielder Aynslee Linduff and infielder Campbell Bagshaw, as they hold three of the top-four batting averages on the team. Limbaugh leads the team with an average of .449 hits and an on-base percentage of .542. Hailey Cripe leads the squad with 19 RBI and 23 hits, including her first career grand slam at Belmont on March 2. Bagshaw has come into her own this season after only seeing a few innings last season. She has solidified herself in the starting lineup and has amassed a batting average of .344. She hit her first home run, a grand slam, against Wichita State on March 12.

This season, Kansas has been led by its stellar pitching staff, specifically left-handed pitcher Kasey Hamilton and right-hander Katie Brooks. Hamilton has had a successful start to her 2024 campaign. After getting tough matchups to start the season, Hamilton has bounced back with five shutouts and has thrown 10 complete games so far this season. Hamilton leads the team with 55 strikeouts in 76.1 innings pitched. Her five shutouts lead the Big 12 and rank tied for fourth in the nation. This season, she has allowed 31 runs and an opponent batting average of .220. Backing her up is Brooks who is in her junior season. Brooks has earned a 7-1 record in 54.0 innings pitched. One of her bests performances came against UTSA on Feb. 23, when she struck out 10 batters in just five innings of action. She has the best ERA (2.07) of pitchers with substantial innings pitched and has struck out 46 batters in 54.0 innings pitched.

Kansas and Baylor have met 75 times, most recently at Waco last season. Baylor holds a 45-30 all-time advantage with KU’s last win coming last season. On March 31, 2023, Kansas defeated Baylor 2-1. Last time the series was played in Lawrence, Kansas took the series finale with 3-1 victory on April 10, 2022.

HOW TO FOLLOW ALONG

Fans can catch every play from every contest with live statistics. On Sunday, March 17, fans can listen to the game on KJHK (90.7 FM). Fans that are wishing to attend the games can purchase tickets here.

UP NEXT

Kansas will continue its homestand with its annual matchup with Missouri next Wednesday, March 20, at 5 p.m. CT at Arrocha Ballpark. Last season, Kansas fell in Columbia after Missouri hit a go-ahead solo home run in the bottom of the sixth. Before last year, Kansas defeated Missouri two-straight times, once in Lawrence and once in Columbia. Fans can catch the action via Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.