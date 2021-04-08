🥎 Jayhawks Host Roos in Nonconference Series

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team will take a break from Big 12 play this weekend to host Kansas City in a three-game series at Arrocha Ballpark. The first of the three games will begin at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, April 9 with the second game to follow at 6 p.m. Action will conclude on Saturday, April 10 with a single game at 2 p.m.

*Note that game times have been changed from what was originally scheduled due to potentially bad weather. KU will now play a doubleheader on Friday with a single game Saturday rather than a single game Friday and a doubleheader Saturday.

All three games this weekend will be broadcast on the Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with Leif Lisec & Jill Dorsey on the call. The games can also be listened to on the Jayhawk Radio Network. Links for both can be found on the softball schedule page.

Heading into this weekend, KU holds a 17-14 overall and 1-5 Big 12 record. The Jayhawks sit fifth in the Big 12 standings after a three-game series last weekend at No. 1 Oklahoma. Kansas City brings a 17-13 overall and 2-6 Summit League record into weekend action.

The last time the Jayhawks and the Roos met was on March 7, 2020. KU captured a 12-4 run-rule victory over KC in five innings led by Brittany Jackson, Sydnee Ramsey, Shelby Gayre and Tarin Travieso each finishing with two hits. Jackson, Gayre and Miranda Rodriguez also tabbed three RBIs. In the circle, Lexy Mills pitched a complete game picking up five strikeouts in the process.

Overall, Kansas leads the series 35-3. For games played in Lawrence, KU holds a 23-1 record over the Roos.

Last Outing

The Jayhawks are coming off a weekend series at No. 1 Oklahoma. KU dropped all three games to the Sooners but managed to be the first team this season to not allow Oklahoma to hit a home run in a game behind the combined effort of Lexy Mills and Hayley Reed on April 2. From the plate, Brittany Jackson and Cheyenne Hornbuckle led the charge each averaging .333. Hornbuckle was also one of three Jayhawks to record a RBI on the weekend.

Up Next

Kansas returns to Arrocha Ballpark and Big 12 play for a three-game series against Texas Tech. Action is scheduled to begin on Friday, April 16 at 6 p.m. with games to follow on Saturday and Sunday.