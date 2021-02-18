🎾 Jayhawks in Action vs. Arizona, at Oklahoma This Weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s tennis team is set for a busy weekend as they host Arizona to the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Friday, Feb., 19, before traveling to Norman, Oklahoma to take on Oklahoma on Sunday, Feb. 21.

Kansas is 2-2 in dual competitions this season, after a victory over Wichita State on Feb., 14, 4-3. Friday’s match against Arizona will be the third hosted at the Jayhawk Tennis Center this season and their fifth dual overall.

Friday’s action against Arizona will begin at 3 p.m., with live stats available here and video feed available here. Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas Athletics continues to rely on the advice of the Pandemic Medical Advisory Team on a weekly basis to determine the number of fans permitted in its athletic facilities.

PMAT has set capacity for matches inside the Jayhawk Tennis Center at 96 total patrons with tickets being allotted 90 minutes prior to match time on a first come first serve basis. Admittance will remain free of charge, but in an effort to control the number of fans permitted, tickets will be given to fans wishing to be in attendance. This will remain the common practice until further notice. Tickets cannot be reserved in advance and will only be available at the front desk of the Jayhawk Tennis Center.

Following Friday’s match against Arizona, Kansas will be back on the road on Sunday, as it takes on Oklahoma beginning at 12 p.m. The match marks the first dual against a Big 12 Conference opponent this season, before embarking on a four-match conference trip, as Kansas faces off against Iowa State (Feb. 27), TCU (March 12) and Texas Tech (March 14).

Against Wichita State, Kansas notched wins in four singles matches, including victories from Sonia Smagina (7-5, 6-3), Carmen Roxana Manu (6-3, 6-2) Vasiliki Karvouni (6-1, 6-2) and Julia Deming (6-3, 6-4).

Arizona enters Friday’s match at 6-1, including a 4-3 victory over Grand Canyon University of February 13. The Wildcats have won their last four matches, dating back to their most recent loss against Texas Tech on January 30 (1-4).

When Kansas goes to Oklahoma on Sunday, they will take on the 3-2 Sooners, who have dropped their last two matches against No. 24 Arizona State (3-4) and No. 3 Texas (3-4).