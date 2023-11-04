🏈 No. 22 Jayhawks Move to 7-2 with Road Victory at Iowa State

AMES, Iowa – For the first time since 2008, the Kansas Jayhawks defeated Iowa State on its home field as No. 22 KU claimed a 28-21 victory over the Cyclones in front of a sold-out crowd at Jack Trice Stadium on Saturday night.

The win improves Kansas to 7-2 (4-2 Big 12) on the year and secures the Jayhawks a winning season for the first time since 2008. It is also KU’s first win over the Cyclones in Ames since 2008, snapping a stretch of seven-consecutive road defeats at ISU.

Iowa State falls to 5-4 on the year and 4-2 in Big 12 play with the loss.

After Kansas forced ISU into an opening drive three-and-out, the Jayhawks marched down the field on big plays to Quentin Skinner and Tanaka Scott, which put Kansas into Iowa State territory. After the drive stalled, Kansas converted on fourth-and-10 on a 21-yard pass play from Jason Bean to Lawrence Arnold with a late hit penalty from Iowa State added on.

Three plays later, junior Devin Neal scored the opening touchdown of the game on a 5-yard rush to put Kansas up, 7-0 with 8:40 remaining in the first quarter.

Kansas held Iowa State scoreless for its first four possessions of the first half, which included an interception returned for a 50-yard touchdown by junior Mello Dotson with 10:21 remaining in the first half. The interception return was Dotson’s second interception return for a touchdown in back-to-back games, while his sixth-career interception put Kansas up 14-0.

Iowa State would get its first points of the game on a 35-yard field goal to send Kansas into halftime with the lead, 14-3.

Kansas came out of the half with an 11-play, 75-yard drive to strengthen its lead to 21-3. The drive was capped off by a 1-yard touchdown rush by Neal, who secured his seventh-career multi-rushing touchdown game.

The Cyclones would respond with a touchdown drive of their own on their next possession, which took nine plays and 75-yards and was capped off with a 6-yard touchdown rush by Eli Sanders. Iowa State converted the two-point conversion to cut Kansas’ lead to 21-11 with 3:26 to go in the third quarter.