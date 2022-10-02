🏈 Jayhawks Ranked #17 in USA Today Week 6 Coaches Poll

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks made an appearance in the USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll at No. 17, the organization announced Sunday. It marks Kansas’ first ranking in the poll since Oct. 18, 2009 (No. 21).

The ranking comes after Kansas’ first 5-0 start since 2009. During the five-game start, Head Coach Lance Leipold has led Kansas to rank in the top-10 in several national rankings, including third in third-down conversions (60%), second in sacks allowed (2) and eighth in passing efficiency (177.8).

Kansas is averaging 41.6 points per game, which ranks 12th nationally, while averaging 421.8 total yards of offense. In its 14-11 win against Iowa State on Saturday, Kansas held Iowa State to 26 rushing yards, the fewest yards allowed by a KU defense since 2009, when Kansas held UTEP to four rushing yards.

Kansas will play its last of three-straight home games when it plays host to TCU on Saturday, Oct. 8 at 11 a.m. The game will be broadcast on FS1, while ESPN’s College Gameday will make its first appearance at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

The Jayhawks will then embark on a two-game road trip at Oklahoma (Oct. 15) and Baylor (Oct. 22). Tickets for the remaining Kansas home games against TCU, Oklahoma State and Texas can be purchased here.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA football coaches poll is conducted weekly throughout the regular season using a panel of 64 head coaches at Football Bowl Subdivision schools. The panel is chosen by random draw, conference by conference plus independents, from a pool of coaches who have indicated to the American Football Coaches Association their willingness to participate. Each coach submits a Top 25 with a first-place vote worth 25 points, second place 24, and so on down to one point for 25th.