🥎 Jayhawks Score Two in Loss to No. 1 Sooners

NORMAN, Okla. – Sophomore Madison Hirsch hit her fourth home run of the season as Kansas softball fell to No. 1 Oklahoma, 6-2, on Friday night at Marita Hynes Field.

The Jayhawks fall to 17-13 on the season and 1-4 in Big 12 play. The Sooners improve to 27-0 overall and 5-0 in the Big 12.

KU’s bats were going from the first pitch of the game. In the top of the first inning, redshirt junior Sydnee Ramsey led off with a single into right field. Brittany Jackson followed with a sac bunt to move Ramsey into scoring position. Morgyn Wynne tabbed her 32nd hit of the season with a single through the left side to put runners on the corners with only one out. Despite getting on base, KU left both runners stranded.

In the bottom of the first, Oklahoma was able to get the first two batters on, but KU’s defense shut things down to pick up three-straight outs.

In the top of the second, Hirsch sent a 1-0 count pitch out of right field to start the inning to give the Jayhawks the 1-0 lead.

OU struck back in the bottom of the inning scoring three runs and taking the lead after two. The Sooners added three more in the bottom of the fourth to extend their lead, 6-1.

The Jayhawks made some changes in the top of the seventh that saw Sophie Buzard pinch hit and get on off after being hit by a pitch. She advanced around to third on a couple wild pitches. With only one out, Peyton Renzi reached first on a fielder’s choice by OU’s third baseman as she went home with the ball to tag Buzard at the plate.

With two outs and one on, Cheyenne Hornbuckle came up to the plate as a pinch hitter. She sent a full-count pitch into center to bring home Renzi. OU picked up the final out on the next batter to end the game.

Junior Lexy Mills started in the circle for the Jayhawks and pitched 3.0 innings before being relieved. Mills drops to 1-2 on the season after facing 18 batters. Hailey Reed pitched the final 3.0 innings and picked up one strikeout while only allowing one hit. Combined, Mills and Reed prevented the Sooners from hitting a home run in a game for the first time this season.

Quoting Jennifer McFalls

“I’m incredibly proud of our pitching staff tonight. Lexy (Mills) did a great job of pounding in strikes and her start kept us in the game. We had a great offensive start to compliment her work in the circle. Hailey (Reed) coming in as relief did her job of keeping the ball down and mixing speeds. It was exactly what we needed. Both Lexy and Hailey stuck to their game plan tonight and I’m proud of their combined effort.

Offensively, Madison (Hirsch) had a different approach to the plate even in pregame warmups. She was seeing the ball better and I’m happy for her from a confidence standpoint to get the result because she was locked in. It was nice to see the momentum from the first inning hits by Sydnee and Morgyn carry into the second inning. Later in the game, getting the younger players experience is huge for them now. On the flip side, Cheyenne has been an impact player for us coming off the bench all season. She has been a spark and she did exactly that tonight. She has a great eye and is disciplined at the plate to provide that late hit for us. Overall, I’m proud of the entire team being locked in tonight.”

Up Next

Kansas will conclude weekend action against No. 1 Oklahoma tomorrow afternoon at Marita Hynes Field. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m.