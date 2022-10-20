🥎 Jayhawks Shine in Last Fall Contest Versus Crowder Junior College Roughriders
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball competed in its last fall contest of the season, shutting out visiting Crowder Junior College.
Sophomore Olivia Bruno started in the circle for the Jayhawks, finishing the first inning allowing no hits and one strikeout, while also striking out the side in the second. Freshman Lizzy Ludwig took the reins in the top of the third, allowing one hit, one strikeout, one walk and zero runs through two innings. To start the fifth, junior transfer Addison Purvis took to the circle, striking out two batters in two innings, including a caught lineout.
Senior Savanna DesRochers had a big night in the win, collecting two hits, including an RBI triple in the first and a solo home run in the seventh. On the other side of the field, DesRochers tossed two shutout innings including three strikeouts and no hits. Senior Haleigh Harper also had a big night at the dish, blasting a solo home run and lacing a double to the left field gap.
"I think we still have a lot of work to do. The thing that sticks out tonight is that we started strong and finished strong. I just keep telling them we can't be satisfied. We have to keep coming to work everyday, and have to keep trying to find a way to get better. The fall is not the spring. When we step on the field in February, every at bat, every pitch, every swing and every defensive ground ball is going to matter. We just have to keep working to be great and to be the best team that we can possibly be come February. "Head Coach Jennifer McFalls
The Jayhawks will return to action this spring, with the schedule to be released at a later time.