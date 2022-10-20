🥎 Jayhawks Shine in Last Fall Contest Versus Crowder Junior College Roughriders

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball competed in its last fall contest of the season, shutting out visiting Crowder Junior College.

Sophomore Olivia Bruno started in the circle for the Jayhawks, finishing the first inning allowing no hits and one strikeout, while also striking out the side in the second. Freshman Lizzy Ludwig took the reins in the top of the third, allowing one hit, one strikeout, one walk and zero runs through two innings. To start the fifth, junior transfer Addison Purvis took to the circle, striking out two batters in two innings, including a caught lineout.

Senior Savanna DesRochers had a big night in the win, collecting two hits, including an RBI triple in the first and a solo home run in the seventh. On the other side of the field, DesRochers tossed two shutout innings including three strikeouts and no hits. Senior Haleigh Harper also had a big night at the dish, blasting a solo home run and lacing a double to the left field gap.