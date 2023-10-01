⚽️ Jayhawks Suffer First Loss at Home; Fall 2-1 to No. 21 Texas

LAWRENCE, Kan. – On Sunday afternoon at Rock Chalk Park, the No. 21 Texas Longhorns defeated the Kansas Jayhawks 2-1 to hand KU its first home loss of the season. Freshman Caroline Castans scored her first career goal in the 86th minute of the match.

No. 21 Texas improved to 8-3-2 on the season with the win and 2-2-1 in Big 12 play. Kansas dropped to 3-4-6 on the year and 0-3-2 in conference action.

“I thought we played really well,” Head Coach Mark Francis said. “Defensively our game plan worked and we made it difficult for them. We have to keep working and defending the way we are, making it difficult for the opponent. We had several opportunities on the counterattack today and we have to be a little more efficient on the other end.”

Kansas and Texas played an even first half. KU created one of the first opportunities of the game in the 10th minute, as Maree Shinkle put a shot on goal off a pass from Lexi Watts that was saved by Texas’ goalkeeper, Mia Justus. Shinkle has now recorded at least one shot in three straight matches. At the half, the game was tied 0-0.

Texas found its way onto the scoreboard in the 56th minute. After a Jayhawks giveaway in the middle of the box, Trinity Byars converted the opportunity for her 12th goal of the season. Then, in the 77th minute, Byars scored her second goal of the game on assists from Lexi Missimo and Liz Worden to build a 2-0 lead.

Kansas was able to cut into the deficit in the 86th minute. A header off a Texas defender into the middle of the box set up Castans for her first career goal. The goal made the score 2-1, but the Jayhawks were unable to find the equalizer.

Kansas finished with four shots in the match, with both Olivia Page and Lexi Watts also recording a shot. Watts has now recorded a shot in each of the last 16 games, dating back to last season.

UP NEXT

Kansas will travel to TCU for a match on Thursday, Oct. 5. The game is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.