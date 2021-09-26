⚽ Jayhawks Suffer Loss at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. — On a steamy afternoon, Kansas fell to Oklahoma State by a score of 3-1 at Neal Patterson Stadium. An early goal in the 8th minute by sophomore Brie Severns was not enough as OSU responded with three unanswered goals the rest of the match.

“We started well and scored a goal,” said head coach Mark Francis. “We had numerous opportunities in the first half after we scored and stayed in the game in the second half. We had a lot of heavy legs out there today, but we’ll recover and get ready for Kansas State back at home after being on the road the last two weeks.”

Kansas was able to strike first in the game on Severns’ goal from 12 yards out. The goal was assisted by Rylan Childers and Magali Gagné after Gagné crossed the ball to Childers and Childers put the ball in the middle of the box for Severns.

Oklahoma State came right back with a goal of their own four minutes later and added another in the 20th minute to take a 2-1 lead at halftime. In the second half, a penalty kick for OSU in the 75th minute stretched the game to 3-1.

Kansas outshot Oklahoma State 14-11 but only managed to put two shots on goal. Both of those shots came off the foot of Severns.

Kansas falls to 5-6-1 overall and 0-2 in the Big 12 this season, while Oklahoma State improved to 6-4-1 overall and 1-1 in conference play this year.

The Jayhawks will return to Rock Chalk Park this Thursday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. CT to battle in-state rival Kansas State. Fans can purchase tickets for the game by clicking here. The game will also be available on Big 12 Now on ESPN+.