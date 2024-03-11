🥎 Jayhawks to Face Wichita State in Midweek Doubleheader

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team is set to take on in-state foe Wichita State in a midweek doubleheader at Arrocha Ballpark Tuesday, starting at 3 p.m. CT. Kansas posted its first win at Arrocha last week vs. Creighton (8-0).

Last week, Kansas squared off against UCF in its first Big 12 Conference series of the season. Kansas dropped two of the three games but claimed the series finale with a 1-0 win on Sunday. Kansas currently has a record of 14-7-1 (1-2 Big 12) and a RPI of 39.

This season, Kansas has been led by a trio of sophomores in Presley Limbaugh, Campbell Bagshaw and Aynslee Linduff. Limbaugh leads the team with an average of .449, along with 22 hits, two triples and an on-base percentage of .542. Bagshaw has come into her own this season and has solidified herself on the starting lineup. The Topeka native has an average of .352 and an on-base percentage of .429. Lyric Moore is the leader on the power side, as she enters the week with a team-best four home runs. Her first at-bat in Big 12 play was answered with a home run.

Kasey Hamilton and Katie Brooks lead the pitching staff this season, as they have both pitched more than 45.0 innings in 2024. Hamilton’s 68.1 innings pitched lead the Big 12, while Brooks’ 47.0 innings pitched ranks ninth. Last week, Hamilton started three games in the circle, including three complete-games and two shutouts (vs. Creighton and at UCF). Hamilton ranks tied for fourth with five shutouts in 11 starts, along with a team-high 50 strikeouts.

Wichita State enters the week with a record of 10-8 and a RPI of 33 with highlight wins over No. 20 South Carolina and No. 15 Arkansas. Last week, the Shockers lost their first American Conference series 1-2 against Florida Atlantic.

The Jayhawks and the Shockers faced off twice last season, once at Arrocha Ballpark and once in Wichita. While Kansas dropped the first matchup of 2023, the Jayhawks bounced back with a 3-1 victory at Arrocha when Wichita State was ranked No. 18 in the NFCA coaches poll.

Fans can catch every play with live statistics. Fans are also encouraged to follow the official Kansas Softball X Account for live updates throughout the contest.

The Jayhawks will host a Big 12 opponent for the first time this season as they take on No. 19/14 Baylor from March 15-17 in a three-game series at Arrocha Ballpark. Fans that want to attend the games can purchase tickets here.