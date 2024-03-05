🥎 Jayhawks Top Bluejays in Home Opener

• Kasey Hamilton took the mound for her ninth start of the season against the Bluejays. In the top of the first, Kansas recorded back-to-back foul outs and left one on base before switching to offense. The Jayhawks got their bats going as Anyslee Linduff got on base from a Creighton error and Lyric Moore nailed a single to right. Linduff and Moore scored off a Campbell Bagshaw single and Ashlyn Anderson brought Bagshaw home thanks to a RBI single for a 3-0 Jayhawk lead going into the second inning.

• The Jayhawks went three-up-three-down as Hamilton capped off the top of the second inning with back-to-back strikeouts. Despite starting the inning with Sara Roszak and Angela Price making it on base off a walk and bunt, Kansas left both on base after three-straight flyouts.

• Hamilton earned two more strikeouts, with one batter retired looking, and Price dove for a low-hit ball to center field as Kansas held the Bluejays scoreless with two runners on base to end the scoring threat in the third.

• The Kansas defense earned a 1-2-3 fourth inning, including another Hamilton strike out as the Jayhawks entered the bottom of the fourth.

• A big fifth inning doubled Kansas’ score as Addison Purvis came off the bench and advanced Cripe, who drew a walk, to third on a double to left center. Another Bagshaw RBI single scored Cripe for the Jayhawks’ first run since the first inning. Purvis and Bagshaw came home on a pair of back-to-back RBIs from Anderson and Roszak. Kansas finished the fifth with three runs on two hits as it increased its lead to 6-0 as they entered the top of the sixth.

• The top of the sixth gave Hamilton her eighth strikeout of the game as she finished the inning with back-to-back strikeouts looking. The top of the lineup returned for the Jayhawks as Linduff singled to the left side and a strong hit up the middle by Moore found both of them on base. Purvis walked to load the bases up and pinch hitter Anna Soles came in and nailed a double to right-field, scoring Linduff and Moore to conclude the game with an 8-0 run-rule victory in the bottom of the sixth.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Kasey Hamilton (4-4)

Final line: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 8 SO

Loss: Patchen (0-1)

Final line: 5.0 IP, 7 H, 6 R, 3 BB, 2 SO

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Campbell Bagshaw finished with three RBIs, two hits and two runs. The entire stat line tied her season-high in all three categories. (RBIs, two times last vs. UC Riverside. Hits, three times last vs. UTSA (2/23/2024). Runs last vs. UTSA (2/23/2024).

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“I loved that we came out here and took care of business. I thought Kasey (Hamilton) was exceptional in the circle. She was feeling really good. The biggest thing that I love was that we got some answers from our bench tonight. We had some kids step in when they got their names called and just smoked the ball. I love their focus and energy. I think that’s great momentum heading into the tough first weekend of conference against UCF.” – Head Coach Jennifer McFalls

“I went in pretty confident today. Wigs (Coach Wieligman) has been working with us on trusting our process and sticking with that. I went in, held myself up and was confident, it felt good. It was great, first game at home was a great way to start off the home season right.” – Campbell Bagshaw

• Kansas improved its win streak to 10, its longest since March 7-22, 2015.

• Kansas has outscored its opponents 107-50 so far this season.

• The Jayhawks earned their fifth run-rule victory of the season.

• Hamilton has thrown 28.0 consecutive scoreless innings, as this was her fourth-straight complete-game shutout in the circle.

• Bagshaw tied her career-high with three RBIs in the contest, which she has done three times this season.

• Soles set a new career-high with two RBIs in the sixth inning to help Kansas earn the run-rule victory.