🏀 Jayhawks Upended by No. 9/6 Cyclones

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas Jayhawks fell to No. 9/6 Iowa State 85-59 on Wednesday evening at Allen Fieldhouse.

The loss puts Kansas at 19-6 overall and 10-5 in Big 12 play this season. The loss also snapped the Jayhawks’ seven game winning streak, the program’s longest in conference play since 1997. The Cyclones moved to 23-4 overall and 12-3 in conference play.

Chandler Prater led the team with 17 points in the game and also tied her career-high in rebounds with eight. She was followed by Holly Kersgieter with 14 points. With two minutes left in the third quarter, Kersgieter put herself alone for seventh-most 3-pointers in program history when she knocked down the 136th 3-pointer of her career.

Taiyanna Jackson had four blocks in the game. She now has 78 blocks this season. With that, she is now tied for fifth overall most blocks in a single season by a Jayhawk.

The Jayhawks put up 14 points in the first quarter, but could not stop the Cyclones 3-point shooting. Iowa State went 7-for-11 from behind the arc in the first quarter and went into the break with a 27-14 lead.

The Jayhawks adjusted defensively in the second quarter and were able to hold the Cyclones to just 11 points, but still went into the locker room down 38-26.

Kansas continued to fight, but they did not have the momentum that Iowa State had. At the end of the third quarter, the Jayhawks were down by 22.

The Jayhawks attempted to make a comeback in the beginning of the fourth quarter, as they started with an 11-2 run, capped off by back-to-back 3-pointers from Prater. That was as close as the home team would get however.

“Tonight, we weren’t our best, they were terrific and they took it to us,” Kansas Coach Brandon Schneider said following the game. “This season, when have faced a deficit, we have consistently fought back as a team, but I thought tonight we tried to make too many individual plays. I think we to refocus and learn from this and know that when things aren’t going your way, we have to fight back as a team.”

Up Next

Kansas hits the road and heads to Waco, Texas, to take on No. 5/7 Baylor. The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.