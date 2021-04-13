🥎 Jayhawks Upset No. 18 Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. – An all-around game from Kansas led to a 4-3 upset over No. 18 Missouri on Tuesday evening inside the Mizzou Softball Stadium. From a solo home run via Ashlyn Anderson to precision pitching from starter Hailey Reed and the perfect save from Kasey Hamilton, the Jayhawks battled to victory over their second ranked opponent of the 2020-21 season.

With today’s win, Kansas improves to 20-15 overall. Missouri now sits at double digit losses at 29-10. This is the first win for the Jayhawks over Mizzou since April 1, 2009 when KU took down the Tigers 4-1 in Lawrence.

Reed commenced the game in the circle for the Jayhawks and notched the win to garner her seventh win of the season after going 5.1 innings. Hamilton pitched the final 1.2 innings and earned her second save this season.

The Jayhawks took control in the second inning after Anderson’s sent a solo shot out of left field and maintained that lead until the bottom of the third when the Tigers were able to launch off a two-run homer in the same location.

However, Kansas’ defense was able to rally back in the bottom of the fourth only allowing one walk. The bats came alive for the Jayhawks in the proceeding half inning. Cheyenne Hornbuckle got the hitting started with a single up the middle. Peyton Renzi was sent in to pinch run for her and advanced off a sacrifice bunt from Anderson. A single from Sophia Buzard caused not only a mound visit for Mizzou but also a pitching change. Undeterred, the bases were loaded with only one out and due up was Macy Olmi who singled through the right side. Her rip up the side scored Buzard as well as Renzi to give the Jayhawks a 3-2 lead.

The inning didn’t end there are redshirt junior Sydnee Ramsey recorded her first hit of the game sent through the left side to bring home Tarin Travieso.

The Tigers scored once in the bottom of the fifth inning to cut the lead for KU down to one, but behind a strong defensive effort by the Jayhawks and Hamilton’s performance in the circle, the Jayhawks upset Missouri, 4-3.

Up Next

The Jayhawks return home to Arrocha Ballpark for a three-game series against Big 12 foe, Texas Tech, on Friday, April 16. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday with Saturday’s game at 2 p.m. and Sunday’s at noon.