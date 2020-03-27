Jeff Himes to Retire from Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – After over three decades of commitment to Kansas football and the University of Kansas, Jeff Himes announced he will retire in April 2020.

As the Equipment Manager for Kansas football, Himes has spent 32 seasons heading the equipment staff for the Jayhawk football program. Himes’ duties included purchasing and maintaining all equipment for the KU football team and supervision of the staff of managers.

“It has been my privilege to work with Jeff over my 15 years at KU,” said Larry Hare, Assistant Athletics Director of Equipment Services. “Each day, he has been selfless and put the needs of our student-athletes and staff above himself. I am very grateful for his years of dedication and service to Kansas football.”

Himes joined the University of Kansas in 1988 from Kent State University, where he worked as the head equipment manager for three years. Himes received his bachelor’s degree in physical education from Kent State in 1983 and earned his master’s degree in athletic administration from KU in 1993.

In his time with Kansas football, Himes oversaw the equipment staff for six bowl games, including victories in the 1992 and 1995 Aloha Bowls, 2005 Fort Worth Bowl, 2007 Orange Bowl and the 2008 Insight Bowl. Himes was also honored by the Big 12 Conference managers, earning the Lifetime Achievement Award.

“I just wanted to thank everyone that helped me in my 32 seasons,” said Himes. “I have made countless memories and celebrated with so many people here at the University of Kansas that I call family.”