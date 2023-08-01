🏈 Jonathan Wallace Listed on 247Sports 30Under30 List

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Running Backs Coach Jonathan Wallace earned recognition as one of college football’s rising stars from 247Sports, which unveiled its 30Under30 list for 2023 Tuesday.

The list, started annually by 247Sports in 2017, recognizes the top young coaches and off-field staffers in college football.

Wallace is in his fourth season at Kansas after joining the coaching staff in February of 2020. Last season, his running back group contributed heavily as Kansas made its first Bowl appearance for the first time since 2008 and set several records offensively. Led by All-Big 12 honorable mention selection Devin Neal, Kansas rushed for 2,395 yards – an average of 184.2 per game – and scored 29 rushing touchdowns.

Neal rushed for 1,090 yards and nine touchdowns on 180 carries, averaging 6.1 yards per carry and 83.8 yards per game as he became the first Jayhawk to rush for over 1,000 yards since 2019. He was also the first Jayhawk since June Henley in 1996 to rush for at least 190 yards in back-to-back games after rushing for 224 yards against Oklahoma State and 190 yards against Texas Tech. For his efforts against OSU, Neal was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

Wallace is also highly regarded on the recruiting trail, where he assisted in landing Neal as one of the highest-ranked recruits in program history as a four-star prospect in the class of 2021. His running back group includes three players who averaged at least 6.0 yards per carry last season, with Daniel Hishaw (6.0) and Sevion Morrison (7.2) joining Neal. Kansas also added graduate transfer Dylan McDuffie from Georgia Tech for the 2023 season.

Wallace becomes the second Jayhawk assistant coach to be recognized in the seven-year history of the 247Sports 30Under30 list, joining Chidera Uzo-Diribe in 2020.