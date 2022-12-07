🥎 Kansas Announces 2023 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team released its schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday.

All dates and times are subject to change. Broadcast and promotional schedules will be announced prior to the start of the season.

“I am very excited about our 2023 schedule,” head coach Jennifer McFalls said. “I am a firm believer in playing a tough schedule right from the beginning to prepare us for our Big 12 Conference opponents. This team has worked extremely hard this fall to prepare for the 2023 season. We will face some different teams than in the past, and we are ready for the challenge. I encourage our fans to come out and support the Jayhawks this season, this will be fun group to watch. Rock Chalk!”

Schedule Notes

51 games on the 2023 slate

19 games at Arrocha Ballpark

February 9th season opener vs. Long Beach State (in Tucson, Ariz.)

March 10th home opener vs. Stanford (Jayhawk Invitational)

March 31st conference opener at Baylor

Hosting the Jayhawk Invitational (March 10-11) and Rock Chalk Challenge (March 16-19) at Arrocha Ballpark

18 conference games

Three Big 12 opponents at home: Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Iowa State

Three Big 12 opponents on the road: Baylor, Texas and Oklahoma

Play games in six states and two countries

First meeting in program history against Army, Texas Southern and USC-Upstate

Ticketing

Season tickets for the 2023 Kansas softball season are now available to the public. To purchase season tickets, fans should contact the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141, or visit the KU online ticket office.

