🥎 Kansas Announces 2023 Schedule
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team released its schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday.
All dates and times are subject to change. Broadcast and promotional schedules will be announced prior to the start of the season.
“I am very excited about our 2023 schedule,” head coach Jennifer McFalls said. “I am a firm believer in playing a tough schedule right from the beginning to prepare us for our Big 12 Conference opponents. This team has worked extremely hard this fall to prepare for the 2023 season. We will face some different teams than in the past, and we are ready for the challenge. I encourage our fans to come out and support the Jayhawks this season, this will be fun group to watch. Rock Chalk!”
Schedule Notes
- 51 games on the 2023 slate
- 19 games at Arrocha Ballpark
- February 9th season opener vs. Long Beach State (in Tucson, Ariz.)
- March 10th home opener vs. Stanford (Jayhawk Invitational)
- March 31st conference opener at Baylor
- Hosting the Jayhawk Invitational (March 10-11) and Rock Chalk Challenge (March 16-19) at Arrocha Ballpark
- 18 conference games
- Three Big 12 opponents at home: Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Iowa State
- Three Big 12 opponents on the road: Baylor, Texas and Oklahoma
- Play games in six states and two countries
- First meeting in program history against Army, Texas Southern and USC-Upstate
Ticketing
Season tickets for the 2023 Kansas softball season are now available to the public. To purchase season tickets, fans should contact the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141, or visit the KU online ticket office.
Schedule
|DATE(S)
|DAY(S)
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION (VENUE)
|Feb. 9
|Thursday
|vs. Long Beach State
|Tucson, Ariz. (Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium)
|Feb. 10
|Friday
|vs. North Carolina State
|Tucson, Ariz. (Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium)
|Feb. 10
|Friday
|vs. Arizona
|Tucson, Ariz. (Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium)
|Feb. 11
|Saturday
|vs. North Carolina State
|Tucson, Ariz. (Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium)
|Feb. 11
|Saturday
|vs. Long Beach State
|Tucson, Ariz. (Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium)
|Feb. 15
|Wednesday
|vs. Southern Illinois
|Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (Nancy Almarez Stadium)
|Feb. 16
|Thursday
|vs. Cal State Fullerton
|Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (Nancy Almarez Stadium)
|Feb. 17
|Friday
|vs. Sacramento State
|Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (Nancy Almarez Stadium)
|Feb. 17
|Friday
|vs. Liberty
|Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (Nancy Almarez Stadium)
|Feb. 18
|Saturday
|vs. Ole Miss
|Puerto Vallarta, Mexico (Nancy Almarez Stadium)
|Feb. 24
|Friday
|vs. Texas-Arlington
|San Marcos, Texas (Bobcat Softball Stadium)
|Feb. 24
|Friday
|vs. Texas State
|San Marcos, Texas (Bobcat Softball Stadium)
|Feb. 25
|Saturday
|vs. UTSA
|San Marcos, Texas (Bobcat Softball Stadium)
|Feb. 25
|Saturday
|vs. Colorado State
|San Marcos, Texas (Bobcat Softball Stadium)
|Feb. 26
|Sunday
|vs. Texas Southern
|Austin, Texas (Red & Charline McCombs Field)
|March 2
|Thursday
|vs. USF
|Tampa, Fla. (USF Softball Stadium)
|March 3
|Friday
|vs. Army
|Tampa, Fla. (USF Softball Stadium)
|March 3
|Friday
|vs. USC-Upstate
|Tampa, Fla. (USF Softball Stadium)
|March 4
|Saturday
|vs. Northern Illinois
|Tampa, Fla. (USF Softball Stadium)
|March 4
|Saturday
|vs. Rhode Island
|Tampa, Fla. (USF Softball Stadium)
|March 10
|Friday
|STANFORD
|Lawrence, Kan. (Arrocha Ballpark)
|March 10
|Friday
|CENTRAL ARKANSAS
|Lawrence, Kan. (Arrocha Ballpark)
|March 11
|Saturday
|CENTRAL ARKANSAS
|Lawrence, Kan. (Arrocha Ballpark)
|March 11
|Saturday
|STANFORD
|Lawrence, Kan. (Arrocha Ballpark)
|March 16
|Thursday
|FAIRFIELD
|Lawrence, Kan. (Arrocha Ballpark)
|March 16
|Thursday
|FAIRFIELD
|Lawrence, Kan. (Arrocha Ballpark)
|March 17
|Friday
|TULSA
|Lawrence, Kan. (Arrocha Ballpark)
|March 18
|Saturday
|NEBRASKA
|Lawrence, Kan. (Arrocha Ballpark)
|March 19
|Sunday
|UMKC
|Lawrence, Kan. (Arrocha Ballpark)
|March 22
|Wednesday
|at Wichita State
|Wichita, Kan. (Tyler Field at Eck Stadium)
|March 28
|Tuesday
|at UMKC
|Kansas City, Mo. (Urban Youth Academy)
|March 31-April 2
|Friday-Sunday
|at Baylor
|Waco, Texas (Getterman Stadium)
|April 6-8
|Thursday-Saturday
|OKLAHOMA STATE
|Lawrence, Kan. (Arrocha Ballpark)
|April 14-16
|Friday-Sunday
|at Texas
|Austin, Texas (Red & Charline McCombs Field)
|April 19
|Wednesday
|at Missouri
|Columbia, Mo. (Mizzou Softball Complex)
|April 21-23
|Friday-Sunday
|TEXAS TECH
|Lawrence, Kan. (Arrocha Ballpark)
|April 28-30
|Friday-Sunday
|at Oklahoma
|Norman, Okla. (Marita Hynes Field)
|May 3
|Wednesday
|WICHITA STATE
|Lawrence, Kan. (Arrocha Ballpark)
|May 5-7
|Friday-Sunday
|IOWA STATE
|Lawrence, Kan. (Arrocha Ballpark)
|May 11-13
|Thursday-Saturday
|Big 12 Championship
|Oklahoma City, Okla. (ASA Hall of Fame Stadium)