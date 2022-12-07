Open Search
Softball

🥎 Kansas Announces 2023 Schedule

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball team released its schedule for the 2023 season on Wednesday.

All dates and times are subject to change. Broadcast and promotional schedules will be announced prior to the start of the season.

“I am very excited about our 2023 schedule,” head coach Jennifer McFalls said. “I am a firm believer in playing a tough schedule right from the beginning to prepare us for our Big 12 Conference opponents. This team has worked extremely hard this fall to prepare for the 2023 season. We will face some different teams than in the past, and we are ready for the challenge. I encourage our fans to come out and support the Jayhawks this season, this will be fun group to watch. Rock Chalk!”

Schedule Notes

  • 51 games on the 2023 slate
  • 19 games at Arrocha Ballpark
  • February 9th season opener vs. Long Beach State (in Tucson, Ariz.)
  • March 10th home opener vs. Stanford (Jayhawk Invitational)
  • March 31st conference opener at Baylor
  • Hosting the Jayhawk Invitational (March 10-11) and Rock Chalk Challenge (March 16-19) at Arrocha Ballpark
  • 18 conference games
  • Three Big 12 opponents at home: Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and Iowa State
  • Three Big 12 opponents on the road: Baylor, Texas and Oklahoma
  • Play games in six states and two countries
  • First meeting in program history against Army, Texas Southern and USC-Upstate

Ticketing
Season tickets for the 2023 Kansas softball season are now available to the public. To purchase season tickets, fans should contact the Kansas ticket office at 785-864-3141, or visit the KU online ticket office.

Schedule

DATE(S)DAY(S)OPPONENTLOCATION (VENUE)
Feb. 9Thursdayvs. Long Beach StateTucson, Ariz. (Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium)
Feb. 10Fridayvs. North Carolina StateTucson, Ariz. (Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium)
Feb. 10Fridayvs. ArizonaTucson, Ariz. (Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium)
Feb. 11Saturdayvs. North Carolina StateTucson, Ariz. (Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium)
Feb. 11Saturdayvs. Long Beach StateTucson, Ariz. (Rita Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium)
Feb. 15Wednesdayvs. Southern IllinoisPuerto Vallarta, Mexico (Nancy Almarez Stadium)
Feb. 16Thursdayvs. Cal State FullertonPuerto Vallarta, Mexico (Nancy Almarez Stadium)
Feb. 17Fridayvs. Sacramento StatePuerto Vallarta, Mexico (Nancy Almarez Stadium)
Feb. 17Fridayvs. LibertyPuerto Vallarta, Mexico (Nancy Almarez Stadium)
Feb. 18Saturdayvs. Ole MissPuerto Vallarta, Mexico (Nancy Almarez Stadium)
Feb. 24Fridayvs. Texas-ArlingtonSan Marcos, Texas (Bobcat Softball Stadium)
Feb. 24Fridayvs. Texas StateSan Marcos, Texas (Bobcat Softball Stadium)
Feb. 25Saturdayvs. UTSASan Marcos, Texas (Bobcat Softball Stadium)
Feb. 25Saturdayvs. Colorado StateSan Marcos, Texas (Bobcat Softball Stadium)
Feb. 26Sundayvs. Texas SouthernAustin, Texas (Red & Charline McCombs Field)
March 2Thursdayvs. USFTampa, Fla. (USF Softball Stadium)
March 3Fridayvs. ArmyTampa, Fla. (USF Softball Stadium)
March 3Fridayvs. USC-UpstateTampa, Fla. (USF Softball Stadium)
March 4Saturdayvs. Northern IllinoisTampa, Fla. (USF Softball Stadium)
March 4Saturdayvs. Rhode IslandTampa, Fla. (USF Softball Stadium)
March 10FridaySTANFORDLawrence, Kan. (Arrocha Ballpark)
March 10FridayCENTRAL ARKANSASLawrence, Kan. (Arrocha Ballpark)
March 11SaturdayCENTRAL ARKANSASLawrence, Kan. (Arrocha Ballpark)
March 11SaturdaySTANFORDLawrence, Kan. (Arrocha Ballpark)
March 16ThursdayFAIRFIELDLawrence, Kan. (Arrocha Ballpark)
March 16ThursdayFAIRFIELDLawrence, Kan. (Arrocha Ballpark)
March 17FridayTULSALawrence, Kan. (Arrocha Ballpark)
March 18SaturdayNEBRASKALawrence, Kan. (Arrocha Ballpark)
March 19SundayUMKCLawrence, Kan. (Arrocha Ballpark)
March 22Wednesdayat Wichita StateWichita, Kan. (Tyler Field at Eck Stadium)
March 28Tuesdayat UMKCKansas City, Mo. (Urban Youth Academy)
March 31-April 2Friday-Sundayat BaylorWaco, Texas (Getterman Stadium)
April 6-8Thursday-SaturdayOKLAHOMA STATELawrence, Kan. (Arrocha Ballpark)
April 14-16Friday-Sundayat TexasAustin, Texas (Red & Charline McCombs Field)
April 19Wednesdayat MissouriColumbia, Mo. (Mizzou Softball Complex)
April 21-23Friday-SundayTEXAS TECHLawrence, Kan. (Arrocha Ballpark)
April 28-30Friday-Sundayat OklahomaNorman, Okla. (Marita Hynes Field)
May 3WednesdayWICHITA STATELawrence, Kan. (Arrocha Ballpark)
May 5-7Friday-SundayIOWA STATELawrence, Kan. (Arrocha Ballpark)
May 11-13Thursday-SaturdayBig 12 ChampionshipOklahoma City, Okla. (ASA Hall of Fame Stadium)

