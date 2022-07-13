🏈 Kansas at Big 12 Football Media Day

Kansas Football was well-represented at the Big 12 Football Media Days presented by Old Trapper at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Wednesday, as the Jayhawks previewed the 2022 Kansas Football season.

The Jayhawks were represented by head coach Lance Leipold, safety Kenny Logan Jr., quarterback Jalon Daniels, running back Devin Neal and offensive tackle Earl Bostick Jr., who participated in various media activities throughout the day. Kansas defensive tackle Caleb Sampson participated in the Big 12 Conference Champions for Life program.

Day one of the Big 12 Media Days included Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State and West Virginia. Day two will consist of Iowa State, Oklahoma, TCU, Texas and Texas Tech with coverage available on ESPN+ and ESPNU.