🏈 Kansas at Texas Tech to Kickoff at 11 a.m. on FS2

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ final road test of the season on December 5 at Texas Tech will kickoff at 11 a.m., CT at Jones A&T Stadium in Lubbock, Texas, the Big 12 Conference announced on Sunday. The game will air on FS2.

The matchup between the Jayhawks and the Red Raiders will be the 22nd in the series history and the 11th game in Lubbock. Last year, the Jayhawks downed the Red Raiders on a last-second Liam Jones field goal, defeating Texas Tech on Homecoming, 37-34.

All-time, Texas Tech holds the series advantage at 19-2, including a 9-1 mark in Lubbock. Kansas claimed its only victory in Lubbock in 2001, when the Jayhawks won in overtime, 34-31.

The December 5 matchup between Kansas and Texas Tech will be Kansas’ fifth and final road game of the 2020 season. It will also marks Kansas’ fourth 11 a.m., kickoff and their first game on FS2.