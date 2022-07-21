Kansas Athletics Announces 10-Year Extension with LEARFIELD

LEARFIELD has also increased its commitment to the staff infrastructure at Kansas with the hiring of three newly created positions, including Director of Business Development, Supervising Producer with LEARFIELD Studios, and Manager of Partner Services.

LEARFIELD has managed the Jayhawks’ multimedia rights since 2007. A notable component of the expanded relationship includes custom content creation for Jayhawk fans on multiple university-official platforms. LEARFIELD Studios, in collaboration with Rock Chalk Video, developed brand new content initiatives with the launching of SELF MADE, the newest KU project for the 2022 National Championship basketball program. The storytelling series debuted with Ochai Agbaji, a lottery pick selected 14 th overall by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Draft. THE BLUEPRINT series, featuring Kansas Football in preparation for its upcoming 2022 season, launched in the spring with a four-episode, behind-the-scenes look at Lance Leipold’s program build.

"“Our partnership with LEARFIELD is one of the strongest and most innovative in the industry,” said Director of Athletics Travis Goff. “This extended and expanded agreement is critical to Kansas Athletics’ future success as we increase revenue generation, content creation and storytelling, and bolster our commitment to fan engagement. In evaluating our future in the MMR space, it is imperative that we position ourselves to be cutting edge and fully prepared to capitalize on the ever-evolving world of intercollegiate athletics. We are thrilled to build upon our partnership with LEARFIELD for the next decade as we enter an era of exceptional growth and success for Kansas Athletics.”"

The new comprehensive agreement also includes an extension of Kansas’ relationship with longtime partner CLC, a LEARFIELD company that oversees the university’s licensing and trademark management. Kansas has worked with CLC to develop customized merchandise and marketing programs that have increased brand exposure and delivered new product categories to Jayhawks fans such as NFTs and athlete name, image and likeness (NIL) co-branded programs.

Other highlights include Kansas Athletics’ use of Fanbase, a LEARFIELD service that provides pertinent data related to fan connectivity in order to promote effective and efficient communications with Kansas fans. The data points and insights collected from Fanbase will allow KU and LEARFIELD’s Jayhawk Sports Properties team to better understand fan behaviors leading to new revenue growth opportunities across the athletics department and in extending fan engagement for corporate sponsors. Furthermore, this broadened LEARFIELD partnership will assist Kansas Athletics in providing additional support in the many evolving areas related to name, image and likeness.

LEARFIELD’s dedicated Jayhawk Sports Properties team, led by Vice President and General Manager Marc Tuttle, will continue to manage all aspects of the multimedia rights relationship and corporate partner platform in collaboration with athletics administration and the external affairs department.

“We’re honored for the opportunity to work alongside Travis and his team as we continue to bolster the Jayhawk brand locally, regionally and nationally,” said Mike Hamilton, LEARFIELD Executive Vice President, University Partnership Group. “Kansas has a global passionate fanbase, and we’re excited about the new areas of engagement and access we’ve put forth in this agreement to give fans more of their Jayhawks in new and innovative ways. We’re certainly proud to represent Kansas and excited for what’s ahead.”

LEARFIELD is a media, data, and technology services leader in intercollegiate athletics. The company unlocks the value of college sports for brands and fans through an omnichannel platform with innovative content and commerce solutions. LEARFIELD services include licensing and collegiate sports properties’ multimedia sponsorship management; publishing, audio, digital and social media; data analytics and insights; ticketing software; and ticket sales, premium seating, and fundraising services; branding; campus-wide business and sponsorship development; and venue technology systems. Since 2008, it has served as title sponsor for NACDA’s acclaimed LEARFIELD Directors’ Cup, recognizing athletic departments across all divisions.