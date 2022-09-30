🏈 Kansas Athletics Announces Additional Amenities for Fans at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium

LAWRENCE, Kan. – In an effort to provide a memorable and positive game day experience, Kansas Athletics has announced additional amenities that will be available at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium as the 4-0 Kansas Jayhawks take on the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday.

Fans can enjoy a concessions Happy Hour from 1 p.m., to 2 p.m., which includes discounts on select food and beverage items, including beer at concession stands that are adjacent to sections 4 and 6 on the west side and 21 and 23 on the east side, on the lower levels only. Concession stands that are serving the happy-hour pricing will be properly designated with signage.

Fans are encouraged to get to their seats early to be on hand for a pregame flag raising featuring Kansas Football great Todd Reesing, which will take place five minutes prior to kickoff. There will also be a pregame flyover featuring four T-38 jets, piloted by University of Kansas alumni, out of Vance Air Force Base in Enid, Oklahoma.

The first 10,000 fans will receive a KU mini flag upon entry to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

There will also be an additional 20 new points of sale on Saturday throughout the stadium, including food trucks and additional concessions available in the south end zone near the video board, which will open 30 minutes after kickoff and will close at the end of the third quarter. There will also be several cash only locations available.

During the game, “Hawkers” will be roaming the David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium seating area and concourses with beer and water. Fans can also use the stadium’s four refillable water stations located at the bottom of gate 1, section 10, section 17 and section 26, as all spectators are allowed to bring in their own unopened standard water bottle (up to 20 oz). and refill them. Additional bottles are also available for purchase inside the stadium.

Re-entry will once again be available at designated gates. Fans must have their ticket “scanned-out” when exiting and must have their ticket scanned and pass through the security screening process to regain entry. Re-entry scanning takes place at Gates 1, 3, 4, 8, 9, 18, 26 and 28 and starts with five minutes left in the second quarter and concludes with 10 minutes to go in the fourth quarter.

Beginning 90 minutes prior to kickoff, all available gates and metal detectors at Memorial Stadium will be to help ensure smooth entry into the game for fans with every ticket scanner also in use.

Fans are encouraged to download their tickets prior to arriving at the stadium to expedite the entry process. Additionally, with portions of K-10 and 23rd street undergoing construction, fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid delays and seek alternate routes.

There will also be a bus service available both from lot 54 on Irving Hill Road and from Downtown Lawrence, with two stops near downtown parking garages: 6th & New Hampshire and 7th & Vermont. The fare is $1 per person roundtrip. Parking fees in the downtown garages are waived on gamedays.

The Jayhawks are expected to arrive at the stadium at 12:20 p.m., for “Hawk Walk,” on the south end of Memorial Stadium, where fans can greet the team and cheer them on as they make their way into the locker room prior to kickoff against Iowa State.

Fans can also take advantage of Gameday on the Hill and the Family Fun Zone. Gameday on the Hill features entertainment from local cover bands and DJs, along with food trucks at the bottom of the Campanile hill.

The Family Fun Zone on the practice field has an expanded presence this season with additional inflatables and student-athlete interaction in the area with several other KU athletic teams in attendance each game.

Limited tickets for the game on Saturday are still available and can be purchased here. KU students may still purchase the Student Combo Pass or individual game tickets for $10 by clicking here and logging into their account. Students also have the opportunity to purchase single game tickets based on availability on game day at the northeast ticket booth of David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

For more information on directions, parking, the clear bag policy and more, refer to the Kansas Football fan guide.