🏈 Kansas Athletics Announces Homecoming Rock Chalk Block Party for Sept. 30

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas Athletics is excited to announce the inaugural Homecoming Rock Chalk Block Party Presented by Central Bank and supported by adidas. The event will take place on Friday, September 30th, the night before the Jayhawks take on Iowa State, on Mass St. between 10th and 11th street. The FREE event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with music, games and activities. A Homecoming Pep Rally will take place at approximately 7:50 p.m. followed by country artist Chris Lane. Lane has charted seven singles, three of which went to No. 1.

The schedule below covers the full timeline of events:

5:30 p.m.: Gates open and music and activities begin

7:50 p.m.: KU Pep Rally featuring KU Band and Spirit and guest speakers

8:15 p.m.: Chris Lane

Kansas Football is set to host Iowa State on Saturday, October 1st for the annual Homecoming Game. Tickets are still available, including a special Homecoming Ticket/T-shirt Combo deal which includes an “Evolution of the Jayhawk” t-shirt. Also available are tickets to the new Gameday on the Hill Fan Tailgate that features a tented atmosphere, food, tailgating games and a cash bar. For ticket options, click here and to secure admission into the fan tailgate, click here.