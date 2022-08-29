🏈 Kansas Athletics Announces the Formation of the Lance and Kelly Leipold Graduate Assistant Fund

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Football Head Coach Lance Leipold and his wife, Kelly, have made a generous gift to support current and future generations of graduate assistants for Kansas Football. The Lance and Kelly Leipold Graduate Assistant Fund is an endowed fund that will provide perpetual support for an on-field graduate assistant position with the football program. To assist Kansas Athletics’ strategic plan to build greater representation within college athletics, and in support of the university’s overall desire to establish inclusive communities throughout campus, the fund will look to provide opportunities for individuals whom represent marginalized communities to gain experience in the coaching field.

“This gift by Lance and Kelly is yet another example of their deep commitment to our University and their passion for positively impacting the many lives they intersect with,” Director of Athletics Travis Goff said. “We are fortunate to have the Leipolds in Lawrence and are grateful that the University of Kansas has a selfless, dedicated leader at the helm of its football program.”