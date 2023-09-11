Kansas Athletics Hosts 10th Annual Rock Chalk Choice Awards

“It feels so good to be able to take a little bit of time, pause for a minute, and reflect on a truly exceptional year,” KU Director of Athletics Travis Goff said. “2022-23 will forever go down in our history books across our department with so many incredible achievements and stories. I’m so proud of those achievements, but as much as anything, I’m so excited about where we are going. I’m excited about where you are taking us, the entire University of Kansas, and the alumni and fans. Our future is brighter than we have experienced so far.”

Hosted by former KU standouts Brandon McAnderson and Jill Dorsey-Hall, the program included student-athletes and Kansas Athletics administrators making the announcement presentations of awards and special recognitions throughout the show.

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Student-athletes and staffs from Kansas Athletics got to walk the red carpet and celebrate the 2022-23 academic and athletic year on Sunday evening at the 10 th Annual Rock Chalk Choice Awards at the Lied Center on KU’s campus.

Throughout the night, four nominees for “Rock Chalk Moment of the Year” were presented to the audience, who would then vote on the winner. The nominees were:

–Track & Field standout Rylee Anderson placing second at the NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championship

–Men’s Basketball Senior Night where it defeated Texas Tech, 67-63, and won the regular-season Big 12 Championship

–Women’s Basketball’s WNIT title game played before 11,701 fans in Allen Fieldhouse where the Jayhawks won the title versus Columbia, 66-59

–Football’s 37-16 win against Oklahoma State making the Jayhawks bowl eligible for the first time since the 2008 season, which ended up being the winner through voting.

Included during the evening was a recognition of 15 student-athletes who were presented with the Gerald Lage Academic Achievement Award, the highest academic honor given by the Big 12 Conference. Additionally, KU’s many All-Americans from 2022-23 were acknowledged.

Award Winners from the night included:

The Jayhawker Award – Mason Fairchild, football

Team GPA Award – Women’s Golf (3.83 combined GPA)

Del Shankel Teaching Excellence – Jana Fitchett, business

The Billy Mills Award – Lyric Moore, softball

Best Jayhawk in a Supporting Role – Addi Barnes, swim & dive

Crimson Climb Award – Ellie Wehrmann, swim & dive; and Dajuan Harris Jr., men’s basketball

True Blue Award – Mackenzie Bravence, swim & dive

Newcomer of the Year from a Women’s Sport Program – Wyvette Mayberry, basketball

Newcomer of the Year from a Men’s Sport Program – Kevin McCullar Jr., basketball

Athlete of the Year from a Women’s Sport Program – Rylee Anderson, track & field

Athlete of the Year from a Men’s Sport Program – Jalon Daniels, football; and Jalen Wilson, basketball

Rock Chalk Moment of the Year – ­­­­­Football’s win against Oklahoma State