Kansas Athletics Provides Parking Information for Exciting Weekend on Campus

LAWRENCE, Kan. – With Kansas Athletics set to host several exciting home events beginning Thursday, there is key parking information for fans and supporters planning to attend should be aware of.

On Thursday, there are three home events scheduled with women’s basketball set to take on Southeastern Louisiana at 12:30 p.m., at Allen Fieldhouse, followed by two NCAA Volleyball Tournament matches at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena, beginning at 4:30 p.m. Starting at 11 a.m., fans can park for free in campus yellow lots, the Allen Fieldhouse Garage and the Central District Garage.

Additionally, there will be free shuttles running from the Lied Center parking lot for women’s basketball and volleyball that will run from 11 a.m., to 10 p.m. Doors will open for women’s basketball at 11:30 a.m., and doors for volleyball will open at 3:30 p.m., with Penn State and Yale scheduled to play at 4:30 and Kansas and Omaha set to face off at 7 p.m.

On Friday, Kansas Athletics will host three more home events, beginning with an indoor track meet at 10 a.m., an NCAA Tournament volleyball match at 5:30 p.m., and a men’s basketball game against Connecticut at 8 p.m.

Men’s basketball donor lots will begin to be controlled at 3:30 p.m. Volleyball fans that also have men’s basketball parking passes may park in the men’s basketball lots as space allows. There are also 300 stalls in the Central District Parking Garage that will be held for free volleyball parking for those that don’t have men’s basketball parking.

The cash lots, Lot 90 and the Central District Parking Garage will operate as normal for men’s basketball. In addition, there will be a free shuttle running from the Lied Center to volleyball and men’s basketball, starting at 4 p.m., and running until 11 p.m., as needed. Doors for volleyball will open at 4:30 p.m., while doors for students and men’s basketball will be open at 6 p.m., with the general public admitted in at 6:30.

Fans can visit kuathletics.com for the latest information on events throughout the weekend and are also encouraged to follow Kansas Athletics on Twitter/X at @KUAthletics.