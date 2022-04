LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics has announced that its Surplus Sale, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 9th, has been moved to Saturday, May 7, at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Additional timing will be shared the week of the sale.

The sale will provide fans a chance to purchase KU surplus apparel and equipment. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase season tickets for the 2022-23 football and men’s basketball seasons.