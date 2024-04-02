Kansas Athletics Returns to SIDEARM Sports to Launch New Digital Home

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas Athletics has partnered with Learfield’s SIDEARM Sports, the nation’s leading provider of collegiate athletics websites, to reshape the digital home of Jayhawks sports.

Launching this summer, fans can anticipate a revamped KUAthletics.com with a modern, user-friendly design, improved functionality, top-of-the-line security, faster loading times and a focus on accessibility, ensuring inclusivity for all fans.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with SIDEARM Sports on a reimagined KUAthletics.com digital experience,” said Jason Booker, Deputy Athletics Director for External Affairs and Revenue Generation. “In concert with our already successful partnership with Learfield and Paciolan, we look forward to finding new ways to deliver the best content and experience in the most user-friendly way to our fans. We want to continue to lead the way in our innovative approach to our digital assets and we know that SIDEARM Sports will be a great partner in helping us attain those goals.”

The overhauled website will emphasize deep engagement opportunities across video, ticketing, and the gameday experience. With an increased focus on video content, such as Learfield Studio’s ‘The Blueprint,’ the site will provide a new platform for all Kansas content, consolidating live, original, and pre-recorded content into one location.

Through SIDEARM’s extensive partnership with Paciolan – Learfield’s digital ticket and marketing platform – the site will provide a more interactive ticketing experience, simplifying the process for fans to purchase, manage, and secure tickets for their favorite Jayhawk teams.

“We’re excited to welcome Kansas back to SIDEARM,” said Michael Clarke, Chief Operating Officer of SIDEARM Sports. “As one of SIDEARM’s earliest Power Five clients, KU’s input and collaboration were crucial to our platform’s development. In partnership with the exceptional team in Lawrence, we’re eager to innovate new ways to engage with fans worldwide.”

As part of the partnership, Kansas and SIDEARM Sports’ Digital Content Team will launch new, immersive experiences to continuously engage with Jayhawk fans. Users can expect ongoing updates after launch, including future innovations such as University Development microsites, Name, Image, and Likeness promotion and other Jayhawk-led initiatives.

—

About SIDEARM Sports

Operating in the Learfield portfolio of companies since June 2014, SIDEARM Sports is the nation’s leading digital provider for college athletics. Learfield, the media and technology company powering college athletics, also represents Kansas through Jayhawk Sports Properties (multimedia rights), CLC (licensing) and Paciolan (ticketing).

SIDEARM is based in Syracuse, N.Y., and is trusted by some of the biggest brands in the industry, including most NCAA programs and Power Five athletic departments. As a leader in digital fan engagement, SIDEARM Sports provides the best-in-class software and technology that powers websites, mobile applications, OTT media services, live stats, video streaming and more for its partners. Clients continue to trust SIDEARM for its support, reliability, customization and easy-to-use interface that allows schools to tailor their content and digital presence directly for their fans.

To see more about SIDEARM, please visit www.sidearmsports.com.