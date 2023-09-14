🏈 Kansas Athletics Second Annual Rock Chalk Block Party for October 27

Kansas Athletics is excited to announce the 2nd Annual Homecoming Rock Chalk Block Party Presented by Central Bank and supported by adidas. The event will take place on Friday, October 27th, the night before the Jayhawks take on Oklahoma, on Mass St. between 10th and 11th street.

The FREE event will begin at 5:30 PM with music, games, kids activities and more. A Homecoming Pep Rally will take place at approximately 7:45 PM followed by country artist Michael Ray. Ray has garnered over 1 billion global streams, over 650,000 album equivalents and over 150 million YouTube views. He has earned four number 1 songs in “Kiss you in the morning,” “Think A Little Less,” “One That Got Away,” and multi-week chart-topper “Whiskey and Rain.” Two of Ray’s number one singles, “Think A Little Less” and “Whiskey And Rain” have earned RIAA Platinum Status.

5:30 p.m. – Gates open and music and activities begin

7:00 p.m. – Opening Act – TBD

7:45 p.m. – KU Pep Rally featuring KU Band and Spirit and guest speakers

8:20 p.m. – Michael Ray

Kansas Football is set to host Oklahoma on Saturday, October 28th for the annual Homecoming Game. Tickets to the game are still available, as well as tickets to the re-imagined Gameday on the Hill Fan Tailgate that features open-air and tented seating and socializing areas, TV’s, tailgating games, light snacks and a cash bar. To purchase tickets, click here.

Heading into Homecoming weekend, Kansas Athletics and Community Blood Center will be hosting a 2-day blood drive inside the newly renovated Booth Hall of Athletics. Community Blood Center has served the community for 65 years and is the sole provider of blood and platelets to Lawrence Memorial Hospital. More donors, including youth and first-time donors are needed to increase the supply and help our local hospitals and patients.

Register to donate here:

Thursday, October 26th, 10AM-4PM

Friday, October 27th, 9AM-3PM