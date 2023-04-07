🥎 Kansas Battles No. 2 Oklahoma State Friday Night

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A sold out crowd of 1,130 Arrocha Ballpark saw Kansas softball battle No. 2 Oklahoma State before falling 5-1 Friday night.

Kansas fell to 19-16 (1-4 Big 12), while Oklahoma State improved to 34-3 (5-0).

Junior pitcher Kasey Hamilton got her 14th start in the circle for Kansas. The lefty threw 6.0 innings, allowing six hits, five walks and three runs, also striking out two batters. Hamilton held Oklahoma State scoreless through four innings.

The Jayhawks threatened to score multiple times before the Cowgirls struck with a two-run homer in the top of the fifth inning. OSU added another run in the top of the sixth inning with a base hit and a double, extending its lead to 3-0.

Freshman right-hander Lizzy Ludwig came in for Hamilton in the seventh for the Jayhawks. Ludwig allowed two hits and a pair of runs, also earning two of the three outs to strikeouts.

Oklahoma State added two insurance runs in the top half of the seventh, thanks to two singles and an error, taking a 5-0 lead into the bottom of the seventh.

Kansas scored its lone run of the game when senior shortstop Haleigh Harper drew a walk to lead off the seventh inning and freshman left fielder Presley Limbaugh singled to second. With runners on the corners, junior catcher Lyric Moore singled up the middle to bring home Kansas’ only run.

UP NEXT

Kansas hosts its final game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, April 8 at 12 p.m. CT on Big 12 NOWon ESPN+.