🥎 Kansas Collects Two Wins in Sunday Doubleheader

KU’s defense and pitching held the Shockers to just four runs in two games, leading the Jayhawks to two more fall ball wins as the team remains unbeaten during the fall ball season.

"The thing that we have to continue to get better at is not getting satisfied. If we put four runs on the board, I want more the next inning. Just trying to teach them that mentality. Wichita State is a great team and they're never gonna quit on you. For our second day of seeing another team, I think it was good, not great. We have work to do and just have to keep finding ways to be better this fall."

GAME ONE

Kasey Hamilton got the start in the circle for Kansas, striking out three batters in the first two innings of the contest.

The Jayhawks were able to get the bats working after a scoreless two innings, jolted by an RBI single to the left side from Ashlyn Anderson after two-straight Kansas walks. With two outs and the bases loaded, Savanna DesRochers placed a swinging bunt down the third base line to score Lyric Moore from third and extend KU’s lead.

Presley Limbaugh got the scoring going again for the Jayhawks in the fourth. She singled up the middle and stole second to get into scoring position. Olivia Bruno brought her home with ease, finding the right center gap for a stand-up double.

Wichita State got a run on the board in the bottom of the fifth thanks to a single right back at the pitcher. That was all they could get, as the Kansas defense held strong for the remainder of the opening contest.

GAME TWO

In the second game of the afternoon, Kansas continued its success at the plate by tallying four runs in the second. The inning started with four-straight singles and two stolen bases. With bases loaded, September Flanagan cleared the bases with a double off the wall.

Addison Purvis contributed in the fifth with an opposite field home run over the left field fence for Kansas’ last run of the day.

The Jayhawk defense held strong through three innings, but the Shockers were able to get two across thanks to a bases clearing single. WSU would score two more runs, both off of singles, but were unable to match Kansas’ scoring.

UP NEXT

The Jayhawks will host Central Missouri Saturday, Sept. 30, at Arrocha Ballpark at 1 p.m. CT. Admission is free for all fans wishing to attend.