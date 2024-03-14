🎾 Kansas Comeback Falls Short vs. Texas Tech

LAWRENCE, Kan. – The No. 58 Kansas women’s tennis battled back from a 2-0 deficit and battled with the No. 27 Texas Tech Red Raiders, but it wasn’t enough as Kansas fell 4-3 at the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Thursday night.

Kansas’ record falls to 4-8 and 2-2 in the Big 12 on the season as Texas Tech improves to 11-5 and 3-1 in the Big 12. The Jayhawks record against the Red Raiders is now 12-20 all-time, as the Red Raiders have won the last three matchups.

Jasmine Adams and Maria Titova were the only duo to win their doubles match, 6-1, as Texas Tech started up 1-0 after securing the doubles point. Kyoka Kubo and Gracie Mulville battled the No. 7 pair of Metka Komac and Avelina Sayfetdinova to tiebreaker points in No. 1 doubles but lost 7-5.

In singles, Mulville improved to 2-1 in conference play as she earned her second ranked win of the season over No. 85 Cristina Tiglea in straight sets 6-2, 6-2. Mulville previously defeated Kansas State’s Vanesa Suarez, 6-3, 6-1, while Suarez was ranked No. 58.

Kubo bounced back after her first singles loss against Iowa State last Saturday as fought back to a 1-6, 6-4, 6-4 win over Sayfetdinova to improve to 11-1 on the season.

Heike Janse Van Vuuren picked up KU’s third point to tie it the score at 3-3 as she beat Yekaterina Dmitrichenko in a tight match that went into a third set at 4-6, 6-3, 7-5.

It came down to Titova in the No. 2 singles spot against Mariya Polishchuk as it was another close matchup that saw a third set as Titova fell 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6).

Jocelyn Massey and Tamari Gagoshidze were the other two Jayhawks to round up the lineup, both losing their singles matches.

Kansas will stay home to take on the No. 35 BYU Cougars at the Jayhawk Tennis Center on Saturday, March 16 for the first meeting between the programs since 2009. Admission to the match is free.