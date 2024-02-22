🥎 Kansas Dominates in First Game of Texas A&M Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Kansas softball team earned its fifth win of the season in dominant fashion as they topped UTSA 12-0 in five innings due to the run-rule. Head Coach Jennifer McFalls earned her 100th career win as a Jayhawk.

Offensively, Kansas recorded 11 hits, its second-most of the season, and a season-high 10 walks at the dish. The Jayhawks got their first win-streak of the season and improved to 5-5-1, while UTSA dropped to 2-10.

HOW IT HAPPENED



After walking the first batter she faced, Kasey Hamilton went on to strikeout the next three batters to keep the scoreboard clean through the first.

In the second, Sara Roszak, Ashlyn Anderson and Presley Limbaugh all drew a walk to load the bases. With two outs, Aynslee Linduff came to the dish but flew out to left to keep the score 0-0.

Hamilton added her fourth strikeout in the second and in the same play, Lyric Moore threw out the runner stealing second for a double play to end the inning.

Kansas scored nine runs in the top of the third off eight hits and two walks. Hailey Cripe got it going for KU, hitting a double down the left field line. Campbell Bagshaw followed that with a single to right, and Olivia Bruno drew a walk to load the bases. Kansas kept the bases loaded for the next seven at-bats, as Roszak, Anderson and Angela Price all hit consecutive singles. After Limbaugh drew her second walk of the game, Linduff added another single. With bases loaded and two outs, Cripe smoked a double off the center field wall to clear the bases, and Bagshaw added another double off the wall to give Kansas a 9-0 lead at the end of the third.

a Kansas added three more runs in the fourth. Roszak opened the frame with a single to left and Anderson was able to reach first off a UTSA fielding error. Price dropped a textbook bunt and beat the throw to first, as Roszak raced from second for the score. After Price stole second, Limbaugh collected her first hit of the day for a two-run RBI single to give Kansas a 12-0 lead.

Kansas kept UTSA off the board for the entirety of the game and walked away with a 12-0 run-rule win that ended after the fifth.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Kasey Hamilton (1-4)

Final line: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 SO

Loss: Meredith Schmitt (0-1)

Final line: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 0 SO

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Hamilton kept the Roadrunners out of the hit column all the way to the fifth. Hamilton recorded a season-high tying eight strikeouts while only walking three batters as she earned her first win of the season.

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“I’m really proud of Kasey Hamilton today. I thought she competed well. I was really hoping for her to get the no-hitter, but to give up one hit in five innings tells you how talented she is. We didn’t have a lot of hard hits necessarily, but we executed and got runners in when they were in scoring position. I loved the fight and the answer today, but there’s a lot more business to take care of this weekend.” – Head Coach Jennifer McFalls.

“I felt really good in the circle today. I felt really confident and we had a great hitting performance from the team today, which just fires me up even more. I was attacking today, going after every single hitter, and trying to get ahead in the count and staying there. I felt good and I’m proud of the win.” – Kasey Hamilton

With her double in the third, Cripe extended her hitting streak to a team-best eight games. That was her third double of the season.

Kasey Hamilton struck out a season-high tying eight batters and did not allow a run for the first time this season.

Head Coach Jennifer McFalls eclipsed the 100 career mark, becoming the fourth coach in program history to do so.

Kansas earned its second run-rule win of the season. The first came against Central Arkansas (2/10) .

. Kansas scored its most runs of the season with 12, topping its previous best of nine against Central Arkansas (2/10).

The Jayhawks earned their first shutout of the season off the back of strong pitching from Kasey Hamilton and the defense behind her.

KU drew a season-high 10 walks along with 11 hits, its second-most of the season. Seven different Jayhawks recorded a hit in the contest.

UP NEXT

Kansas will continue play at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas, as it faces off against UTSA for the second time at 9 a.m. CT. Fans are encouraged to follow along with live statistics or follow the official Kansas Softball X Account for live updates throughout the contest.