🥎 Kansas Dominates in First Game of Texas A&M Invitational
COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Kansas softball team earned its fifth win of the season in dominant fashion as they topped UTSA 12-0 in five innings due to the run-rule. Head Coach Jennifer McFalls earned her 100th career win as a Jayhawk.
Offensively, Kansas recorded 11 hits, its second-most of the season, and a season-high 10 walks at the dish. The Jayhawks got their first win-streak of the season and improved to 5-5-1, while UTSA dropped to 2-10.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- After walking the first batter she faced, Kasey Hamilton went on to strikeout the next three batters to keep the scoreboard clean through the first.
- In the second, Sara Roszak, Ashlyn Anderson and Presley Limbaugh all drew a walk to load the bases. With two outs, Aynslee Linduff came to the dish but flew out to left to keep the score 0-0.
- Hamilton added her fourth strikeout in the second and in the same play, Lyric Moore threw out the runner stealing second for a double play to end the inning.
- Kansas scored nine runs in the top of the third off eight hits and two walks. Hailey Cripe got it going for KU, hitting a double down the left field line. Campbell Bagshaw followed that with a single to right, and Olivia Bruno drew a walk to load the bases. Kansas kept the bases loaded for the next seven at-bats, as Roszak, Anderson and Angela Price all hit consecutive singles. After Limbaugh drew her second walk of the game, Linduff added another single. With bases loaded and two outs, Cripe smoked a double off the center field wall to clear the bases, and Bagshaw added another double off the wall to give Kansas a 9-0 lead at the end of the third.
- Kansas added three more runs in the fourth. Roszak opened the frame with a single to left and Anderson was able to reach first off a UTSA fielding error. Price dropped a textbook bunt and beat the throw to first, as Roszak raced from second for the score. After Price stole second, Limbaugh collected her first hit of the day for a two-run RBI single to give Kansas a 12-0 lead.
- Kansas kept UTSA off the board for the entirety of the game and walked away with a 12-0 run-rule win that ended after the fifth.
PITCHERS OF RECORD
Win: Kasey Hamilton (1-4)
Final line: 5.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 SO
Loss: Meredith Schmitt (0-1)
Final line: 0.1 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 0 SO
PLAYER OF THE GAME
Hamilton kept the Roadrunners out of the hit column all the way to the fifth. Hamilton recorded a season-high tying eight strikeouts while only walking three batters as she earned her first win of the season.
QUOTABLES & NOTABLES
“I’m really proud of Kasey Hamilton today. I thought she competed well. I was really hoping for her to get the no-hitter, but to give up one hit in five innings tells you how talented she is. We didn’t have a lot of hard hits necessarily, but we executed and got runners in when they were in scoring position. I loved the fight and the answer today, but there’s a lot more business to take care of this weekend.” – Head Coach Jennifer McFalls.
“I felt really good in the circle today. I felt really confident and we had a great hitting performance from the team today, which just fires me up even more. I was attacking today, going after every single hitter, and trying to get ahead in the count and staying there. I felt good and I’m proud of the win.” – Kasey Hamilton
- With her double in the third, Cripe extended her hitting streak to a team-best eight games. That was her third double of the season.
- Kasey Hamilton struck out a season-high tying eight batters and did not allow a run for the first time this season.
- Head Coach Jennifer McFalls eclipsed the 100 career mark, becoming the fourth coach in program history to do so.
- Kansas earned its second run-rule win of the season. The first came against Central Arkansas (2/10).
- Kansas scored its most runs of the season with 12, topping its previous best of nine against Central Arkansas (2/10).
- The Jayhawks earned their first shutout of the season off the back of strong pitching from Kasey Hamilton and the defense behind her.
- KU drew a season-high 10 walks along with 11 hits, its second-most of the season. Seven different Jayhawks recorded a hit in the contest.
UP NEXT
Kansas will continue play at Davis Diamond in College Station, Texas, as it faces off against UTSA for the second time at 9 a.m. CT. Fans are encouraged to follow along with live statistics or follow the official Kansas Softball X Account for live updates throughout the contest.