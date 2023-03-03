🥎 Kansas Drops Both Games Friday

TAMPA, Fla. – The Kansas softball team lost back-to-back games for the first time this season, falling to Army and USC-Upstate on Friday at the Bulls Invitational.

The Jayhawks are now 10-8 on the season.

Army 2, Kansas 1

Freshman Lizzy Ludwig got her first career start in the circle for Kansas, holding the Army Black Knights scoreless through two.

Army got on the board first in the bottom of the third. The Black Knights scored two runs thanks to a pair of doubles and a throwing error by senior Haleigh Harper. Army held a 2-0 lead until the sixth.

Sophomore Katie Brooks came in for relief, keeping Army scoreless for the rest of the game. She finished with one strikeout, allowing two walks and one hit.

In the top of the sixth, freshman Presley Limbaugh led off the inning with a triple down the right field line. In the next at-bat, junior Lyric Moore hit a deep sacrifice fly to right, scoring Limbaugh from third and putting Kansas on the board.

The Jayhawks were unable to rally from behind, falling to Army 2-1.

Ludwig finished the afternoon allowing four hits and striking out one batter as her record fell to 2-2 on the year.

USC-Upstate 3, Kansas 0

In the second game of the afternoon, junior Addison Purvis got the start in the circle for the first time since throwing a no-hitter last week. She pitched three innings, allowing three hits, one run and two walks.

The USC-Upstate Spartans got the scoring going in the fourth, thanks to a home run to open the inning, followed by a wild pitch scoring the runner on third and a single scoring the runner on second.

The Jayhawks were held scoreless for the first time this season.

NEXT UP

The Jayhawks will conclude their play in the Bulls Invitational tomorrow as they face off against Northern Illinois (10:30 a.m. CT) and Rhode Island (3:30 p.m. CT).