🥎 Kansas Drops Doubleheader Against North Texas

Lawrence, Kan. — The Kansas Jayhawks fell to the Mean Green of North Texas in a both games of Friday’s doubleheader at Arrocha Ballpark. Game one was a 12-4 loss and game two was 9-5.

With the losses, Kansas moves to 14-28 on the season and 7-13 at home.

Game 1: North Texas 12, Kansas 4

North Texas was the first to strike with a hit a single up the middle bringing home a runner who was on second in the top of the third.

Kansas was able to come back strong when Oliva Bruno hit a single to clear the bases and advance all the way home on an error by North Texas. Savanna DeRochers and Ashlyn Anderson scored on the play, which gave Kansas a two-run lead over the Mean Green.

The Jayhawks tried to hold off the Mean Green, but two hits to the outfield gave them the chance to bring home two runners, which tied the game 3-3 in the fourth.

Kansas also decided to change things up in the circle when it brought in DesRochers for Kasey Hamilton.

In the fifth, the Kansas defense was able to hold North Texas to no runs after two runners reached the bases. The Kansas offense was able to come and regain the lead when Lyric Moore singled up the middle to bring Sophia Buzard home after she pinch ran for DesRochers, who got a double at her at-bat.

However, North Texas scored nine runs in the top of the sixth, and the game ended in the bottom half due to a run-rule.

Game Two: North Texas 9, Kansas 5

After the 30-minute break, the Jayhawks were ready to take on the Mean Green for the second game. Just like game one, North Texas was the first to get on the board with a home run to center field in the top of the first.

The Jayhawks came out swinging to start, Moore doubled to center field and advanced on the throw. This gave Shayna Espy the chance to come home after she walked. The next batter, Olivia Bruno, hit a double down the left-field line to bring Moore home from third.

Bruno was able to advance to third after DesRochers hit a double. This put Bruno in the perfect scoring position for when Sara Rozak grounded out. The play gave Kansas a 4-1 lead over the Mean Green.

In the second inning, the Mean Green were able to answer with three runs to tie up the game at four apiece. They were also to add one run in the fourth after both teams remained scoreless in the third. At the end of four, North Texas was up 5-4.

The game would remain the same until Haielgh Harper crossed home off a single from Macy Omli in the bottom of the sixth to tie the game up at five.

North Texas sealed the game when a grand slam in the top of the seventh. Kansas was unable to score in the bottom of the inning and the game ended with a final score of 9-5.

Up Next:

Kansas will finish off the series when they take on the Mean Green from Texas North at 12:00 p.m. CT at Arrocha Ballpark. The game will be broadcasted on Big 12 NOW on ESPN+.