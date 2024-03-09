🥎 Kansas Drops Extra-Inning Game at UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Kansas softball team dropped its second game of the series against UCF 3-2 in eight innings at the UCF Softball Complex Saturday.

UCF won its first extra innings game of the season with a walk-off in the bottom of the eighth inning to secure the Knights’ first Big 12 series of the season. Kansas fell to 13-7-1 and 0-2 in Big 12 play, while the Knights rose to 14-7 and 2-0 in the Big 12.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Kansas got on the board early in the top of the first. Hailey Cripe got the bats going, as she singled to right center and stole second. Addison Purvis drew a walk in the next at-bat to put runners on first and second. Campbell Bagshaw singled up the middle and the ball got away from UCF’s center fielder to give Kansas the 1-0 lead heading into the bottom half of the frame.

Katie Brooks got her eighth start in the circle. After loading the bases on three walks, Brooks got herself out of the jam by forcing a soft groundout to third to keep Kansas in the lead.

The Jayhawks were flashing the leather in the bottom of the third inning. Brooks retired the first batter on strikes, which was followed up by a diving catch in left field by Savanna DesRochers. To get the third out, Sara Roszak ranged all the way behind second plate and threw the runner out at first to keep the Knights hitless through three.

Kansas was able to get back in the scoring column and add insurance runs in the top of sixth. Bagshaw led off the inning with a single up the middle and was brought home off a Roszak RBI double off the right field wall. Kansas took a 2-0 lead into the bottom of the sixth.

UCF finally broke into the scoreboard in the bottom of the sixth. After Brooks intentionally walked the batter with runners on second and third to load the bases with two outs, UCF laced a single to center to tie the game a 2-2.

In the bottom of the eighth, UCF got two batters on first and second off back-to-back two out singles. The Knights doubled down the right field line for the win, 3-2.

Three Jayhawks recorded two hits, as Cripe and Roszak went 2-4 at the dish, while Bagshaw went 2-3 with a walk.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Kaitlyn Felton (6-2)

Final line: 8.0 IP, 10 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 4 SO

Loss: Katie Brooks (6-1)

Final line: 8.0 IP, 9 H, 3 R, 8 BB, 2 SO

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“I loved our compete factor. I thought our defense was outstanding. I thought Katie (Brooks) gave us a lot of quality innings. The only thing that got us into some trouble was free passes and you can’t do that against a team like that who runs well. We’ve got to continue to capitalize on our opportunities. Every runner and every at-bat matter in this game. But I’m proud of our compete factor today. Again, we’ve got to keep finding ways to win, not ways to lose.” – Head Coach Jennifer McFalls.

Kansas fell to 1-1 in extra-inning games this season. The Jayhawks won the first iteration at Belmont, 1-0 in eight innings.

Brooks threw her third complete game of the season, marking the first one she has lost.

Moore added her sixth multi-hit game this season with her two-hit performance at the dish.

UP NEXT

Kansas looks to avoid the sweep at UCF at it takes on the Knights Sunday at 11 a.m. CT. Fans can watch the game via Big 12 NOW on ESPN+ or follow live statistics throughout the game. Fans are also encouraged to follow the official Kansas Softball X Account for live updates throughout the contest.