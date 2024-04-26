🥎 Kansas Drops First Two Games at No. 4 Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. – Kansas softball dropped the first two games of its three-game series at No. 4 Oklahoma State in a doubleheader Friday. Kansas dropped the first contest 5-2 and the second, 6-5 at Cowgirl Stadium.

Kansas took the lead first in both games, but were unable to capitalize on the lead as the Jayhawks fell to 27-20-1 and 11-12 in Big 12 play, while Oklahoma State improved to 41-8 (18-5 Big 12).

GAME ONE (No. 4 Oklahoma State 5, Kansas 2)

Kansas was the first to attack as it got on the board in the top of the first. After Presley Limbaugh reached third off a two-base error and a groundout, Lyric Moore got her home with a single to right to give the Jayhawks a 1-0 lead in the first.

The Cowgirls got themselves into scoring position in the bottom half of the first with a single and a walk. With one out and runners on first and second, Hailey Cripe fielded a hard-hit groundball and turned the double play with Sara Roszak to put an end to OSU’s scoring threat.

The Jayhawks got back in the scoring column in its next opportunity at the plate in the top of the second. Campbell Bagshaw opened the frame with a single but was thrown out as Roszak reached first on a fielder’s choice. Roszak reached second on a groundout and with two outs, Angela Price fired a single right back up the middle to extend the lead to 2-0.

OSU took its first lead of the day in the bottom of the second. After loading the bases with back-to-back singles and a hit by pitch, the Cowgirls lined a single down the right field line to clear the bases as they took a 3-2 lead with no outs in the second. Kansas got out of the inning with a popup and two-straight flyouts.

Kansas had a chance to tie the game in the top of the fifth. KU got two runners on with no outs after back-to-back singles by Price and Limbaugh. Both runners advanced a base to put two runners in scoring position off a perfectly placed sacrifice bunt, but a lineout that led to a double play ended Kansas’ threat.

OSU extended its lead in the bottom of the fifth. Moore got the first out of the inning by picking off the runner at first, but Katie Brooks walked the next batter who moved to third after the next batter reached on an error. With runners on the corners, the Cowgirls singled up the middle for its first run of the frame. The Cowgirls added another the same way, a single with runners on the corners, to take a 5-2 lead.

After two outs, Price recorded her third hit of the game with a double to left center but was left stranded after a groundout ended the game.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Lexi Kilfoyl (18-3)

Final line: 7.0 IP, 8 H, 2 R, 0 BB, 7 SO

Loss: Katie Brooks (12-5)

Final line: 4.2 IP, 8 H, 5 R, 4 BB, 0 SO

GAME TWO (No. 4 Oklahoma State 6, Kansas 5)

Kansas took the first lead of the game for the second time of the day in the top of the third with a five-run inning. After each team went hitless through two, Emma Tatum hit the second double of her career to right center and reached third after an OSU fielding error. A passed ball granted her home, which was followed by back-to-back walks to load the bases. Another walk and a single scored two more for Kansas. Addison Purvis came on as a pinch hitter and singled up the middle to give Kansas a 5-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third.

Lizzy Ludwig got her second start of the season, and she was dominant out of the gate. She opened the game with three-straight hitless innings, before giving up three singles and a run in the bottom of the fourth. OSU added two more off a double down the right field line to cut into KU’s lead, 5-3.

Oklahoma State took its first lead of the day in the bottom of the fifth. With two outs, the Cowgirls loaded the bases off two walks and a single. A double down the left field line cleared the bases to give OSU its first lead of the game, 6-5.

In the last inning of the game, Kansas had a chance to tie the game as Limbaugh and Aysnlee Linduff singled to put runners on the corners. However, a hard hit lineout and a punchout ended the game as Oklahoma State clinched the series with a 6-5 victory.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Kyra Aycock (6-2)

Final line: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 2 BB, 4 SO

Loss: Lizzy Ludwig (0-2)

Final line: 4.2 IP, 6 H, 6 R, 2 BB, 1 SO

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“There’s a reason why they’re ranked where they are. They handle pressure well, they fight the fight and play seven innings. I was proud of our compete factor all night long. I think we’re fighting for a lot, and I think we’re giving ourselves a lot of great opportunities. We just have to figure out how to shut the door.” – Head Coach Jennifer McFalls

With her two singles and a double in the first game, Price set a new career high with three hits in one game. That was also the seventh double of her career and the eighth multi-hit game of her season.

Limbaugh recorded two hits in the first game to put her season total of multi-hit games to 11, the most on the team.

Tatum recorded the second double of her career in the second game of the day.

With her two RBIs in the second game, Purvis now has three multi-RBI games this season.

UP NEXT

Kansas will conclude its series against Oklahoma State Sunday, April 28, at 1 p.m. CT. Fans can catch every pitch via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.