🥎 Kansas Drops First Two of Judi Garman Classic

FULLERTON, Calif. – The Kansas Softball team put up two hard-fought games on the opening day of the Judi Garman Classic on Thursday, losing the first to host Cal State Fullerton 12-11 and then falling in another one-run game to Loyola-Marymount, 7-6.

Game 1 – Cal State Fullerton 12, Kansas 11

Kansas got things going early in the top of the first. Macy Omli hit a single to third base and Ashlyn Anderson followed with a walk. Shelby Gayre then stepped up to the plate and hit her third home run of the season to put the Jayhawks up 3-0. With that home run, Gayre now has 33 career home runs and holds the fourth place spot for most career home runs by a Jayhawk. She was previously tied for fourth with Liz Kocon at 32 home runs.

Fullerton answered by scoring one in the bottom of the first to make it a two-run game.

No one scored in the second, but Kansas added one to its lead in the top of the third. Anderson led off and reached on an error. Gayre then followed with a walk to put two one and no one out. Olivia Bruno made contact and reached on a fielder’s choice. Gayre was thrown out at second, but Anderson advanced to third. Lyric Moore then stepped up and grounded out but allowed Anderson to tag up and come home. Kansas led 4-1.

The Titans added one more to their tally in the bottom of the fourth as they had three singles in the inning.

Omli led off the top of the fifth with a double and Anderson took another walk. Gayre flew out and advanced the runners, and during Bruno’s at-bat, Omli stole home and Anderson stole second. Bruno walked and Moore followed with a single to load the bases. Back to back walks from Savanna DesRochers and Cheyenne Hornbuckle added two more to the Jayhawks’ score. Madison Hirsch then grounded out, but Moore tagged up and put Kansas ahead 6-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, Fullerton answered and added nine runs on seven hits. Kansas committed three errors in the bottom of the fifth, which left four of the runs being unearned. Fullerton had an opportunity to add three more to its lead, but Peyton Renzi robbed what would have been a three run home run to get the third and final out of the inning. The Titans were up 11-8 after the fifth.

DesRochers tried to get something going for the Jayhawks as she hit a solo home run in the top of the seventh. Haleigh Harper was hit by the pitch and Renzi walked to put two on and bring Omli to the plate. A double from Omli brough both Harper and Renzi home to tie the game 11-11.

Fullerton added one more in the top of the seventh to take the win 12-11 over Kansas.

Omli led the offense in game one with three hits and two RBI. Anderson had three walks and three runs. Katie Brooks threw 4.1 innings and had two strikeouts.

Game 2 – Loyola Marymount 7, Kansas 6

Kansas was the first to strike again in game two as the first three batters in the top of the second loaded the bases. Renzi then stepped up to the plate and hit a single to bring home Gayre and put the Jayhawks up 1-0.

Loyola-Marymount had a response in the bottom of the inning. The Lions led off with a home run and a few batters later, a single added two more runs to their count. With two outs, the Lions hit another 2-RBI single. Brooks came in to pitch for Kasey Hamilton, but gave up a single which allowed LMU to add one more and hold a 6-1 lead.

In the bottom of the fifth, LMU added one more off another single.

The Jayhawks turned their bats on in the top of the sixth. Moore led off with a single and Bruno followed with a double to bring Moore home. Kaitlyn Gee came in to pinch run for Bruno. Renzi reached on an error and a couple batters later, Hirsch singled to bring Gee home and put Renzi on third. Omli followed with a ground out, but Renzi tagged up.

Anderson stepped up to the plate and hit a double to center field which brought in Hirsch. DesRochers walked and during Gayre’s at-bat advanced to second on a wild pitch. Anderson went to third. Gayre then walked and the bases were loaded. Moore hit a single to bring in Anderson and bring the Jayhawks within one at 6-7, which was the closest they would come.

Moore led the offense with three hits, one run and one RBI.

Up Next

The Jayhawks continue to compete in the Judi Garman Classic as they take on No. 23 Arizona State at 9:30 a.m. PT/11:30 a.m. CT and No. 5 UCLA at 2:30 p.m. PT/4:30 p.m. CT.