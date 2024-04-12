🥎 Kansas Drops Game One at Texas Tech, 6-5

LUBBOCK, Texas – Kansas softball fell in the first game of a three-game series against Texas Tech at Rocky Johnson Field Friday night, 6-5, as the Red Raiders walked off KU in the bottom of the seventh inning.

Kansas fell to 25-13-1 and 10-6 in Big 12 play, while Texas Tech improved to 25-12 (5-8 Big 12).

HOW IT HAPPENED



In the first at-bat of the game, Presley Limbaugh sent a double to the left field gap to put herself into scoring position. Kansas was unable to bring her home, however, as the Jayhawks left her stranded on second.

Texas Tech got on the board first in the bottom half of the first. Kasey Hamilton got her 20th start of the season as she gave up an opening single. With a runner on, the Red Raiders hit a home run to take the early 2-0 lead.

KU loaded the bases in the top of the second but left all three stranded. Addison Purvis opened the frame with a walk, followed by an Ashlyn Anderson single and an Angela Price hit by pitch. With two outs, Limbaugh was unable to collect her second hit as Kansas remained scoreless.

Kansas responded in the third with five runs of its own. Aynslee Linduff and Lyric Moore opened the frame with back-to-back singles. In the third at-bat of the inning with no outs, Hailey Cripe hit a line drive double to bring in both runners to tie the game at two apiece. Campbell Bagshaw drew a walk to put runners on the corners before Sara Roszak doubled to right to give Kansas two more runs. The scoring came to a close after Price doubled down the left field line to give Kansas a 5-2 lead.

Texas Tech would get back in the scoring column in the bottom of the fourth. After Hamilton forced a popup for the first out, TTU hit a solo blast to left to cut into KU’s lead, 5-3.

The Red Raiders rallied in the bottom of the seventh down two. After beginning the frame with a swinging strikeout, TTU hit another solo blast to right to make it a one run game. Texas tech loaded the bases off a double, an intentional walk and a single to put three runners on. A sacrifice fly was deep enough to get the tying run across before a single to walk it off for Texas Tech.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Maddy Wright (9-5)

Final line: 7.0 IP, 7 H, 5 R, 3 BB, 1 SO

Loss: Kasey Hamilton (10-9)

Final line: 6.1 IP, 9 H, 6 R, 4 BB, 1 SO

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“Well, I don’t think we had our best night. They swing it really well and we know that. We left too many runners on base with some of the opportunities we had, especially early on. We had one big inning but we can’t sit on one big inning against this team. We got to answer and bounce back tomorrow. We have to be ready to go and know what we’re getting. They can swing it, we just have to execute.” – Head Coach Jennifer McFalls

With her double in the first inning, Limbaugh increased her hitting streak to six games, matching her season-high.

Cripe recorded two RBI to give her nine multi-RBI games this season, a team-best.

Roszak earned her third multi-RBI game of the season with two RBI in the contest.

UP NEXT

Kansas will face off against Texas Tech in the second game of the series Saturday, April 13, at 4 p.m. CT. Fans can catch every pitch via Big 12 Now on ESPN+.