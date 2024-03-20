🥎 Kansas Drops Midweek Matchup to No. 15/16 Missouri

LAWRENCE, Kan. – A late seventh inning two-run comeback couldn’t help Kansas overcome Missouri’s lead as the Jayhawks fell 3-2 in the Border Showdown Wednesday night at Arrocha Ballpark.

The Jayhawks now drop to 19-8-1 on the season as it snaps its six game winning streak as No. 15/16 Mizzou improves to 23-6 in 2024.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Katie Brooks entered the circle for her 12th start of the season putting her 9-1 record on the line in the Border Showdown. In the first inning of action, Brooks did not allow a hit to keep the Tigers off the scoreboard. Lyric Moore helped the effort, as she caught her eighth runner stealing of the season.

Missouri opened the scoring in the top of the second as a Tiger player singled to the pitcher then advanced to third off a KU error. A Mizzou sacrifice bunt and another single scored the first runner of the game. The Tigers managed to load the bases, but Brooks forced two groundouts to keep the Tigers from tallying another run as KU trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the second.

The Tigers made their way back home twice off two hits in the top of the fourth to extend its lead to three.

Kansas came back with two hits of its own in the bottom of the fourth off a Campbell Bagshaw single and a hard line drive down the left field line by Ashlyn Anderson, but the Jayhawks left both stranded as they entered the fifth inning.

Lizzy Ludwig came into the circle in the top of the fifth for just the second time this season, and allowed just one hit against four batters faced.

Moore provided a spark with two outs in the bottom of the 5th as she nailed a double to right center. Cripe followed with a walk to put runners on first and second. A battle at the plate by Olivia Bruno resulted in a fly-out to leave both stranded.

Kasey Hamilton made her way to the mound as the third pitcher of the game to finish out the last two innings. She picked up a strikeout as KU forced the Tigers to go three-up and three-down in the sixth and seventh inning.

Linduff reached base on a fielder’s choice, followed by a Cripe single. Both runners advanced on the throw to put two Jayhawks in scoring position with two outs and a chance with the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the 7th. The Jayhawks scored two runners on an infield error to cut the Mizzou lead to one in the bottom half of the seventh, but that’s all they could manage as the Jayhawks fell short 3-2 to the Tigers.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Cierra Harrison (9-1)

Final line: 4.0 IP, 3 hits, 0 runs, 0 BB, 2 SO

Save: Pannell (4)

Final line: 1.0 IP, 2 hits, 2 runs, 0 BB, 1 SO

Loss: Katie Brooks (9-2)

Final line: 4.0 IP, 5 hits, 3 runs, 3 BB, 0 SO

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“I love our no-quit mentality, for continuing to fight to the end to put us into position to get right back in that game. I thought we played great defense. Mizzou is a great hitting team that also has strong pitching. We just have to find a way to keep getting on the board. Had six strikeouts tonight, timely strikeouts unfortunately. We just have to stay the course and get ready to take care of business against Houston this weekend. ” – Head Coach Jennifer McFalls

With the defeat, Kansas snapped its six game winning streak and was handed its first loss at home.

Hamilton moved into T-10th on the all-time Kansas career appearances list with 107 career appearances in the circle (Allie Clark, 2008-11).

Moore caught her eighth runner stealing of the season, which ties her for first in the Big 12.

Bagshaw collected two hits in the contests for her sixth multi-hit game of the season.

UP NEXT

Kansas will head to Texas to take on Big 12 newcomer Houston in a three-game series from March 22-24 at Cougar Softball Stadium. Fans can catch all the action via Big 12 NOW on ESPN+, or with live statistics.