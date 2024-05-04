🥎 Kansas Drops Series Finale Against BYU

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ sold out senior day was upended in a 3-0 loss to BYU on Saturday afternoon at Arrocha Ballpark in the 2024 regular–season finale.

With the loss, Kansas finished the regular season with an overall record of 27-24-1 and 11-16 in the Big 12 as BYU improved to 30-22 and 11-16 in conference.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Senior Kasey Hamilton got the start in the circle on senior day. She opened the game with a flyout, before earning back-to-back punchouts to end the first half of the first inning. Hamilton assisted or produced five of the first six outs as she threw a second consecutive inning.

Both teams were held hitless through the first four innings, until BYU got on the board with one swing in the fifth. A solo home run by the Cougars gave them a 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth.

Kansas got its first hit of the game in the bottom of the fifth. Junior Sara Roszak singled to left, but was stranded after back-to-back outs.

Sara Roszak singled to left, but was stranded after back-to-back outs. BYU added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning . After a single up the middle and with two outs, the Cougars hit their second home run of the game, a two-run shot to right to extend their lead to 3-0.

. After a single up the middle and with two outs, the Cougars hit their second home run of the game, a two-run shot to right to extend their lead to 3-0. Kansas fought its way back and loaded the bases with the go-ahead run on deck with only one out in the bottom of the seventh. Addison Purvis started the base filling with a walk, followed by Savanna DesRochers nabbing her seventh hit of the season with a single up the middle and Olivia Bruno reaching base on an error. On the succeeding at-bat, KU grounded into a double play to lose 3-0 to conclude its regular season.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Chloe Temples (9-6)

Final line: 6.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 6 SO

Loss: Kasey Hamilton (10-14)

Final line: 7.0 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 1 BB, 6 SO

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“I was really proud of our compete factor today. I thought Kasey threw a really good game. We hit some balls hard, right at them, and they made some great plays. They made the plays they needed to today to keep them in the game and that one big hit really gave them momentum. I was proud of the way we fought today and I’m really proud of the seniors.” – Kansas Head Coach Jennifer McFalls

The game went scoreless throughout the first four innings. The last time Kansas and an opponent went without a run for that many innings was on March 17 against No. 19/13 Baylor, before KU scored in the bottom of the sixth inning to win 1-0.

Hamilton got her 26th start of the season and threw her 18th complete game of the season. She now has 13 games with three or more strikeouts this season.

Savanna DesRochers picked up her seventh hit of the season on a single up the middle in the bottom of the seventh inning.

UP NEXT

Kansas awaits to find out who it will play at the Phillips 66 Big 12 Softball Championship which spans from May 8 to 11 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at USA Hall of Fame Stadium. The championship bracket will be announced Sunday, May 5, after the regular season has been completed. Check for updates on the Kansas Athletics website and KU Softball X account for updates on opponent and game time.