🥎 Kansas Drops Series Opener vs. No. 1 Texas, 4-2

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas softball dropped the series opener to No. 1 Texas, 4-2, at Arrocha Ballpark in Lawrence, Kansas on Friday evening in front of 1,188 fans.

The Jayhawks kept it close but fell to 27-15-1 on the season and 11-8 in Big 12 Conference play, while the Longhorns improved to 36-6 overall and 15-4 in the Big 12.

Sophomore Lizzy Ludwig pitched seven innings, allowing six hits and four runs in her first start of the season. Kansas matched Texas’ six hits, one of which was a two-run blast from junior Olivia Bruno, her third home run of the season and second in as many games.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Presley Limbaugh started off the bottom half of the first with a leadoff single, which extended her hitting streak to 10 games, the longest by a Jayhawk this season. Lyric Moore would reach base via a walk, though both runners would be left stranded.

Following back-to-back walks to start the top of the second inning, Texas’ Katie Stewart put Texas on the board with a blooper that dropped down the right field line, scoring Alyssa Washington from second. Texas scored one more on a sacrifice fly to put the Longhorns up 2-0 after the top of the first.

In the bottom of the third inning, Kansas put two runners on base following a Linduff single and a Cripe walk. With two outs, Bruno grounded out to third for the force out.

In the top of the fourth inning, Texas’ Kayden Henry lined out to right field, where Linduff made an athletic play to make the grab before picking off the runner at first base to end the inning.

Campbell Bagshaw started the bottom of the fourth with a leadoff single, which led to runners on first and second with two outs after Angela Price was hit by a pitch. Both runners would be left on base after Limbaugh flew out to right to end the inning.

Texas’ Mia Scott doubled the Longhorns’ score with a two-run home run in the top of the fifth inning. The Longhorns led 4-0.

Kansas got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fifth inning on a two-run home run from Bruno, scoring Moore who reached on a walk. The home run brought Texas’ lead down to 4-2.

Both teams went scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings, as Texas brought in pitcher Mac Morgan to close things down. The Jayhawks had the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh inning but were unable to capitalize.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Teagan Kavan (13-3)

Final line: 5.0 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 3 BB, 3 SO

Loss: Lizzy Ludwing (0-1)

Final line: 7.0 IP, 6 H, 4 R, 5 BB, 2 SO

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“I was really proud of Lizzy (Ludwig) tonight, we needed Lizzy to get back to feeling good and having confidence in the circle. I was really proud of what she did for us tonight. They’re (Texas) a great hitting team and she gave up six hits. I thought we competed really well and hopefully we’ll get those little balls fall for us tomorrow. I thought we had a lot of confidence in the box today. Bruno gave us three quality at-bats and her two-run home run was significant to keep us in the game that late. Gotta bounce back tomorrow. ” – Head Coach Jennifer McFalls

Ludwig made her seventh appearance and first start in the circle on Friday, making a solid effort of seven innings pitched, allowing six hits and four runs.

Limbaugh’s single in the first inning extended her hitting streak to a team-high 10 games. Limbaugh’s streak is the longest active streak on the team, while matching Aynslee Linduff’s 10-game hitting streak from Feb. 16 (Penn State) to March 5 (Creighton) .

Bruno’s two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth inning was her third of the season and second in as many games. Bruno also climbed into KU’s top-10 all-time home runs list at ninth with 24 career home runs.

UP NEXT

Kansas gets set for game two of the series against No. 1 Texas on Saturday, April 20 at 2 p.m. at Arrocha Ballpark, followed by the series finale on Sunday, April 21 at 12 p.m.