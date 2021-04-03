🥎 Kansas Drops Series to Top Ranked Oklahoma

NORMAN, Okla. – Redshirt-junior Sydnee Ramsey hit her fifth home run of the season as KU fell to No. 1 Oklahoma, 10-1, on Saturday afternoon at Marita Hynes Field.

The Jayhawks drop to 17-14 on the season and 1-5 in Big 12 play. The Sooners improve to 28-0 overall and 6-0 in the Big 12.

OU struck first with a run in the bottom of the first inning and tabbed another in the bottom of the second to take a 2-0 lead.

The Sooners added four more in the third before KU was able to get on the board.

After getting through the order, KU brought the top of the lineup to the plate in the top of the fourth. With a 1-0 count, Ramsey led off the inning with a solo-home run to cut down the Sooners lead, 6-1.

Brittany Jackson continued the momentum dropping a single into shallow center. Madison Hirsch followed suit with a single into shallow left to put two runners on with only one out. Cheyenne Hornbuckle looked to continue the hit streak with a ball driven down the right-field line that had Jackson heading home but the home plate umpire ruled it foul bringing everyone back to their base. KU would end the inning leaving Jackson and Hirsch stranded.

OU tabbed another four runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 10-1 lead.

Kansas looked to respond in the top of the fifth with senior Tarin Travieso hitting a one-out single, but that was all the Jayhawks would get before the inning and game ended.

Freshman Kasey Hamilton started in the circle for KU and pitched 2.0 innings to fall to 3-5 on the year. Her lone strikeout of the day was against OU’s Kinzie Hansen which marked the first time Hansen has been struck out in 80 at bats. Lexy Mills and Hailey Reed each tabbed an inning of work with Reed getting one strikeout.

Up Next

Kansas is back in action at home next weekend for a three-game series against Kansas City. The two teams will play one game on April 9 at 6 p.m., before KU hosts a doubleheader at Arrocha Ballpark on April 10 beginning at 2 p.m.