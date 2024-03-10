🥎 Kansas Earns First Big 12 Win Sunday at UCF

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Kansas softball team won its first Big 12 Conference game of the season with a 1-0 victory at UCF Sunday. Kasey Hamilton earned another complete-game shutout and her fifth victory of the season.

The UCF Knights out-hit Kansas four to one, but the one hit was enough as Kansas earned the one run victory. Kansas improved to 14-7-1 and 1-2 in the Big 12, while UCF fell to 14-8 (2-1 Big 12).

HOW IT HAPPENED



UCF had its first chance to score in the bottom of the first. With a runner on second and one out, the Knights hit a deep fly ball to center. The runner on third tagged and tried advancing home but was caught at home by Lyric Moore to end the threat.

Kansas got on the board first for the third-straight time this weekend in the top of the third. Sara Roszak opened the inning with a walk and got all the way to third off a passed ball and a sacrifice bunt by Savanna DesRochers. Angela Price did her job as she hit a deep sacrifice fly to center to give Kansas a 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the third.

UCF had another chance to get on the scoreboard in the bottom of the third after putting runners on the corners with one out. After a single, a stolen base and a throwing error by KU moved the runner to third, the Knights drew a walk. However, Hamilton forced a strikeout and a flyout to prevent the score.

Kansas had a chance in the fourth but failed to get timely hits. Moore led off the frame by getting hit by a pitch, and Addison Purvis drew a walk after a sacrifice bunt. Ashlyn Anderson also drew a walk to load the bases. However, the Jayhawks recorded two-straight outs to leave three runners stranded.

Hamilton was able to finish the complete-game shutout as she allowed just four hits in the contest. She finished with three strikeouts while allowing just one extra-base hit.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Kasey Hamilton (5-5)

Final line: 7.0 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 3 SO

Loss: Sona Halajian (1-1)

Final line: 2.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 1 SO

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Hamilton was dominant out of the gate for Kansas. In 7.0 innings, Hamilton struck out three batters and allowed just one walk. She earned her fifth win of the season and fifth complete-game shutout of 2024. Her five shutouts lead the Big 12.

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“Super proud of Kasey and what she did in the circle for us today. She kept the ball in the park and let her defense help her by getting popups and groundouts. That’s what we needed and that’s what Sunday is about. Both teams are tired and beat up a little bit and I am proud of our mental toughness and our finish. It’s a long season ahead of us, but getting this win really helps us move forward and get ready for next week.” – Head Coach Jennifer McFalls

“I felt a lot better today than I did on Friday. I was just throwing better pitches and the defense was phenomenal. That always makes the pitcher feel good in the circle, when I can trust my defense behind me.” – Kasey Hamilton

Kansas earned its sixth shutout of the season (vs. UTSA, vs. UTSA, at No 18/17 Texas A&M, at Belmont, vs. Creighton).

Hamilton threw her ninth complete-game and her fifth shutout of the season.

Hamilton’s 68.1 innings pitched this season rank s first in the Big 12.

UP NEXT

Kansas is set to host a doubleheader against in-state foe Wichita State on Tuesday, March 12 at Arrocha Ballpark. First pitch is set for 3 p.m. CT, with the second game beginning at 5:30 p.m. Last season, Kansas split its series against the Shockers, 1-1.