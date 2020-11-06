🎾 Kansas Earns Six Wins on Day One of Fall Series Championships

STILLWATER, Okla. – Kansas tennis opened its final fall tournament of the season with six singles wins at the Fall Series Championships on Friday at the Greenwood Tennis Center.

Despite dropping doubles action, Kansas rebounded in singles play where it advanced three Jayhawks to the semifinals after posting six victories on the day.

In the round of 16, junior Julia Deming kicked it off, defeating Iowa State’s Ting-Pei Chang 6-1, 6-2. Malkia Ngounoue and Tiffany Lagarde also prevailed in the round of 16 after each battled in three-set matches against TCU and Baylor, respectively. Ngounoue bested TCU’s Kaitlin Staines 4-6, 6-1, 10-3, while Lagarde won over Baylor’s Mel Krywoj 7-5, 0-6, 11-9.

In the quarterfinals, sophomore Vasiliki Karvouni had a first-round bye in Flight 3 and went on to defeat Margaret Polk of TCU 6-4, 3-0, (retired) to advance to the semifinals Saturday.

Joining Karvouni in Saturday’s semifinals is Deming, who defeated Texas Tech’s Kailey Evans, 7-6 (11), 0-6, 10-7. Lagarde also will be competing on Saturday after downing Ayumi Miyamoto 3-6, 7-6, 10-5 in the quarterfinals.

KU is back on court tomorrow morning, with doubles action beginning at 10 a.m. CT and singles around noon CT.