🥎 Kansas Extends Win-Streak With Sweep Over Belmont

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Kansas softball team swept Belmont in a doubleheader Saturday, picking up a pair of one-run wins, highlighted by an eight-inning, complete game shutout from Kasey Hamilton in the first game and a grand slam by Hailey Cripe in the second game.

The Jayhawks beat the Bruins 1-0 in extra innings in the opener, before a 5-4 victory in the second game.

Kansas extended its winning streak to nine and improved to 12-5-1 on the season, while Belmont fell to 9-6. The last time Kansas had a winning streak of more than nine was from March 7-22, 2015, when the Jayhawks won 10 straight.

GAME ONE (Kansas 1, Belmont 0)

Hamilton got the start in the circle and threw a gem. She did not allow a run in all eight innings, while only allowing three hits, along with five strikeouts. This was her third-straight start with a complete-game shutout.

With two outs in the first, Kansas threatened to get runs across after Lyric Moore was hit by a pitch and Cripe drew a walk. However, Kansas didn’t capitalize. The next chance that Kansas got was in the third, when Aynslee Linduff doubled to left with two outs, but Kansas remained scoreless. KU again got some action going in the fourth inning. With two outs, Campbell Bagshaw singled through the left side and Ashlyn Anderson singled and advanced to second to put runners on second and third, but the Jayhawks couldn’t score.

The game went all the way into extras, as Kansas saw its first extra inning game since Feb. 12, 2022, when the Jayhawks came away with a 10-7 win over Grand Canyon. After KU opened the frame with a flyout, Moore blasted her third home run of the season over the center field fence for the go-ahead run to put the Jayhawks up 1-0.

Hamilton shut down the Bruins in the bottom of the eighth. After allowing a single to the first batter, Hamilton forced a fly out and back-to-back foul outs to end the game and secure the victory for Kansas.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Kasey Hamilton (3-4)

Final line: 8.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 5 SO

Loss: Emma Summers (2-2)

Final line: 8.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 5 SO

GAME TWO (Kansas 5, Belmont 4)

Kansas found itself in another close game in its second contest of the day against Belmont. Both teams were held scoreless until the fourth, as Katie Brooks added another quality start to her tally. She finished the day with four strikeouts and two walks in six innings pitched.

In the top of the fourth, Linduff came up in a big way and delivered her first home run of the season to put Kansas ahead by one. In the bottom half of the fourth, Belmont threatened to tie the game after putting together two singles and a walk to load the bases. With two outs, the Bruins tried to steal second and home, but Cripe delivered a rocket from short to get the runner out at home.

The Jayhawks added much needed insurance runs in the top of the sixth. Linduff singled, Moore reached first on a Belmont error and Bagshaw drew a walk to load the bases. With two outs, Cripe came up clutch with a grand slam to center for her first home run of the season to extend KU’s lead to 5-1.

Belmont almost mounted a comeback in the bottom of the seventh. Olivia Bruno came in as relief and struck out the first batter of the frame. However, the next batter reached on a Kansas fielding error and got all the way to third thanks to a wild pitch. After the Bruins drew a walk, Belmont hit a three-run home run to cut into KU’s lead. However, Bruno struck out the last batter to give Kansas the 5-4 victory.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Katie Brooks (6-0)

Final line: 6.0 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 2 BB, 4 SO

Loss: Maya Johnson (4-2)

Final line: 6.0 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 2 BB, 3 SO

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“It’s been a grind. I don’t think that we got what we wanted offensively, but I’m proud of them finding a way to win, even when we aren’t getting what we want at the plate. I thought our defense played really well this weekend and we had some really good pitching outings from Katie Brooks, Kasey Hamilton and Olivia Bruno. Most importantly, we’re a little bit tired right now. Been on the road, no excuses, but it was nice to get the wins. Now it’s time to get ready to go to work against Creighton and UCF next week.” – Head Coach Jennifer McFalls

“I knew I had to come through for my teammates, because they worked so hard to get on base. I was my job to finally come through and be that leader for my team. I was just so excited for my team because we deserved that win and I’m so excited for us.” – Hailey Cripe

Kansas extended it s wi nning streak to nine, its longest since winning 10 in a row from March 7-22, 2015.

s nning Kansas hit two home runs in the second game of the doubleheader, its most in a single game this season. Cripe blasted her first home run of the season and fifth of her career. Linduff hit her first home run of the season and third of her career.

Hamilton has now pitched three-straight complete game shutouts (vs. UTSA, Feb. 22 & at No. 18 Texas A&M, Feb. 24). She also matched her career-high with 8.0 innings pitched.

Brooks improved to 6-0 on the season, just one win shy of her career-most. Brooks won seven games in the circle in 2022.

Moore hit her third home run of the season, a team-high, and the 12th of her career.

UP NEXT

Kansas will host its home opener against Creighton on March 5 at Arrocha Ballpark. First pitch is set for 5 p.m. CT, and fans can buy tickets here. Following the home opener, Kansas will play in its first Big 12 Conference series of the season against conference newcomer UCF from March 8-10.