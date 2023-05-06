🥎 Kansas Falls in Contested Game Against Iowa State

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas and Iowa State softball combined for 11 runs in the first two innings but it was the Cyclones who added one more in the sixth to defeat the Jayhawks 7-5 in front of a sold out crowd at Arrocha Ballpark on a sunny Saturday afternoon.

Kansas dropped to 23-26 (4-13 Big 12), while Iowa State improved to 24-28 (6-11 Big 12).

KU right hander Lizzy Ludwig got her fourth start in the circle, trying to build off of her tremendous freshman campaign. However, in the top of the first, Ludwig allowed three runs, two unearned. In the first at-bat, ISU singled to short. In the next at-bat the Cyclones reached first off of an error, putting a runner in scoring position. Back-to-back singles would score the first two runs and Iowa State would score its third run off of a throwing error.

Facing a three-run deficit in the bottom of the first, the Jayhawks responded. Junior catcher Lyric Moore doubled down the right field line and sophomore designated player Olivia Bruno singled to right to put runners on the corners. Freshman second baseman Hailey Cripe stepped up the plate, where she hit a three-run shot to left-center, tying the game at 3-3.

The Cyclones would double their score in the top of the second. ISU opened the inning with three-straight hits, a pair of doubles and a single, to add two runs to their tally. A single and a walk put a runner on third with no outs. KU senior third baseman Ashlyn Anderson handled a grounder, tagging third to get the first out. Her throw home was not in time, as Iowa State was able to take a 6-3 lead into the bottom-half of the frame.

Kansas would answer. Senior center fielder Shayna Espy opened the inning with a single to left, opening the door for a two-run home run from Haleigh Harper to cut the lead down to 6-5. This was Harper’s second home run of the season.

The Kansas pitching staff of Addison Purvis, Katie Brooks and Kasey Hamilton were able to keep the hot ISU bats at bay for the next four innings. The trio only allowed six hits and one run.

KU threatened to break the tie in the bottom of the fifth, after drawing three walks in the frame. The Jayhawks were unable to get them across, however.

Iowa State added an insurance run in the top of the seventh off of a walk, a stolen base and a single.

Facing a two-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh, Cripe opened the frame with an infield single to third. After a KU strikeout, Anderson notched her second single of the game to put runners at first and second. However, the Jayhawks were unable to get a run across, ending its comeback attempt.

Cripe finished the afternoon going a perfect 3-for-3 with a walk and three RBI at the dish. Anderson, Harper and Moore each finished with a pair of hits in the contest.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Ellie Spelhaug (6-7)

Final line: 3.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO

Loss: Lizzy Ludwig (4-8)

Final line: 1.0 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO

NOTES

Kansas amassed 12 hits for the game marking its 10th game this season having 10 or more hits in a game.

10th game this season having 10 or more hits in a game. Cripe went 3-for-3 with three RBIs and a home run vs. Iowa State in game two of the three-game set. This is Cripe’s fourth home run of the year, earning her 16th RBI and her third multi-hit game on the year.

This is also Cripe’s fourth multi-RBI game of the year, tying her for first on the team with Olivia Bruno for most multi-RBI games in the season.

Harper went 2-for-3 on the day earning two RBI and a home run. This is Harper’s 10th RBI and earns her second multi-RBI game of the season.

In her 49th start this season, junior catcher Lyric Moore went 2-for-3 on the day with one run scored . Moore adds another multi-hit game to her name as she leads the team with 12. She also hit a double in the game, marking her 13 th double on the year.

UP NEXT

Kansas will wrap up its series against Iowa State Sunday, May 7, at 12 p.m. CT. The game will be streamed via Big 12 Now on ESPN+, along with live audio available via the Jayhawk Radio Network. After the game, the Jayhawk seniors will be honored.