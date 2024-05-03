🥎 Kansas Falls to BYU In Second Game of Weekend

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas dropped Friday night’s game to the BYU Cougars, 12-2 at Arrocha Ballpark in five innings in front of a sold out crowd.

Kansas fell to 27-23-1 on the year and 11-15 in Big 12 play. BYU out-hit KU 12-6 to secure the series and improved to 29-22 in the season and 10-16 in conference action.

HOW IT HAPPENED

After a scoreless first inning for both teams, BYU got on the scoreboard first in the top of the second with a seven-run inning. The Cougars opened the frame with back-to-back singles and both runners were brought home off a BYU double. BYU brought the runner home from second in the next at-bat with a single and added another with run-scoring hit. BYU then hit a three-run home run off the left foul pole to extend its lead to seven.

The Jayhawks saw a slew of pitchers come into the game during BYU’s seven-run second inning. Savanna DesRochers was the first out of the bullpen, followed by Olivia Bruno, who pitched the next 2.1 innings.

Kansas got itself in the scoring column in the bottom of the second. After Lyric Moore opened the inning with a single, Ashlyn Anderson hit a triple to right to give KU its first run of the game. Anderson was left stranded at third after a double play ended the inning as BYU still held a 7-1 lead.

BYU extended its lead to 8-1 in the next inning thanks to a solo home run to left center with two outs.

KU had a chance to cut into BYU’s lead in the bottom of the third. With one out, Presley Limbaugh drew a walk and Aynslee Linduff singled to put runners on first and second. However, both runners were left stranded after another double play to end the inning.

The Cougars extended their lead by three more in the fourth. They opened the frame with a double, a single and a Kansas error to load the bases. A sacrifice fly, a walk and another Kansas error were enough to extend BYU’s lead to 11-1. The Cougars added their 12th run in the fifth off a single with loaded bases.

Sophia Buzard and Katie Gee made their way onto first and second base after Buzard reached on a BYU error and Gee picked up her second hit of the season on a single through the left side. A Kansas run ensued just an at-bat later with a Limbaugh RBI, her 19th of the year, to score Buzard for the Jayhawks second and final run of the game. Gee and Limbaugh were left stranded as KU fell 12-2 in five innings.

PITCHERS OF RECORD

Win: Gianna Mares (7-8)

Final line: 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 R, 1 BB, 1 SO

Loss: Katie Brooks (12-6)

Final line: 1.1 IP, 4 H, 4 R, 1 BB, 0 SO

QUOTABLES & NOTABLES

“Bottom line, we’re not ourselves right now. I think we’re letting little things define us right now instead of just fighting the fight and fighting every inning, every pitch and every at-bat. We got to get back to playing Jayhawk softball and for some reason, this weekend, that hasn’t happened for us. We still have an opportunity tomorrow to bounce back. So, we have to change our attitude and mindset and come out here and fight the fight.” – Head Coach Jennifer McFalls

Kansas’ six hits extended its streak of earning three hits or more a game to 16 and five or more hits a game to five-straight.

Five Jayhawks extended personal hitting streaks headlined by Moore (5), Limbaugh (5), Linduff (4), Anderson (3) and Bruno (2).

Katie Gee picked up her second hit of the season in her first at-bat of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Both of Kansas’ runs came off RBIs from Anderson (seventh of the year) and Limbaugh (19th of the year)

UP NEXT

Kansas returns to Arrocha Ballpark tomorrow, Saturday, May 4, for the conclusion of its series against BYU starting at 12 p.m. CT. The Jayhawks will celebrate their senior class with the final home game by honoring Angela Price, Savanna DesRochers, Lyric Moore, Katie Gee, Sophia Buzard, Ashlyn Anderson, Kasey Hamilton and Addison Purvis.